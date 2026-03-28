The war in Iran also brings ceramic production to its knees: "Suspend the ETS"

The war in Iran is having global economic repercussions, caused above all by the increase in the cost of fuel. In Italy, ceramic production is suffering a serious blow, which in our country is concentrated above all in Emilia Romagna.

“If the crisis caused by the aggression in Iran lasts another four months, it will lead to zero percent growth, and if it lasts ten months it will lead to recession”, denounced the former governor of Emilia Romagna, now MEP of the PD Stefano Bonaccini, in a press conference in the European Parliament on the signing of a joint political declaration between the Italian region and the Generalitat Valenciana to ask for the modification of the Ets legislation, to protect a sector which involves around 120 thousand employed directly and induced.

“It is clear that for a sector like ceramics the ETS should be suspended, waiting for new technologies or better times in order to guarantee a correct transition”, said Bonaccini.

“We are faced with a profoundly changed world”, declared Letizia Moratti of Forza Italia, underlining how decarbonisation measures must be reviewed in light of the geopolitical crises and the exponential increase in energy costs. “We must act promptly to ensure stability and predictability of investments and protect a strategic sector,” he added.

Among the priorities indicated to address the crisis are also the strengthening of the Cbam (Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism), support for SMEs and the launch of a European plan for industrial research in the sector, with a focus on decarbonisation and technological innovation.