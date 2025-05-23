The Waterfront: the new Netflix series inspired by a true story, plot and when it comes out

Netflix announces the arrival of a new dramatic series full of twists and inspired by facts that really happened. It is titled The Waterfront and is set on the North Carolina coast. Behind this title there is one of the most prolific names of the small screen, Kevin Williamson (Scream, Dawson’s Creek, The Vampire Diaries). This drama full of mysteries to be revealed takes place over eight episodes and explores both family dynamics and the extreme measures and people are willing to take to safeguard the family heritage.

The Waterfront: the plot

For decades, the Buckley family dominated Havenport, in the North Carolina, checking from the local fish industry to the restaurants of the city. But their fishing empire begins to falter when the patriarch Harlan Buckley (Holt McCallank) is in convalescence after two heart attacks, and his wife Belle (Maria Bello) and his son Cane (Jake Weary) touch the bottom to keep the family activities afloat.

When their attempts go out of control by catapulting them into dangerous waters, Harlan returns to take the command. Meanwhile, the daughter of the Buckley, Bree (Melissa Benoist), a drug addict in the recovery phase that has lost the custody of her son, is struggling with her demons and remains entangled in a complicated relationship that could forever threaten the future of the family.

The best Netflix series of 2025, so far

The Waterfront: the cast

The cast of the series is made up of: Holt McCallank, Maria Bello, Jake Weary, Melissa Benoist, Rafael L. Silva, Humberly González, Danielle Campbell and Brady Hepner with the extraordinary participation of: Topher Grace, Dave Annable, Michael Gaston, Gerardo Celasco and Zach Roerig Studio: Universal Television, a division of Universal. Studio Group.

The Waterfront: where it was shot, all locations

The series was shot in the locations of Wilmington and Southport in North Carolina.

The Waterfront: when it comes out on Netflix

The Waterfront is released on Netflix on June 19, 2025.

The Waterfront: the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8xockwkhnkq