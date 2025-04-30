The WhatsApp basket is not “hidden”, where it is located and how to empty it to free the memory

The alleged “hidden basket” by WhatsApp He has been the protagonist in these days of various articles in the world of the media, making one think of the introduction of a new mysterious function capable of magically freeing the space in the memory of the phone. But the reality is simpler – and less sensational – than it may seem. In fact, there is no secret basket. What is improperly called the “hidden basket” is actually a well -known function of the application of the destination, available for several years, called Manage space. This tool allows you to quickly and effectively identify multimedia files – photos, videos, messages – accumulated in the chats, allowing you to remove those no longer useful. His purpose? Free Gigabyte of precious memory without compromising the important data. In addition to this function, on devices Androidit is possible to resort to an alternative procedure to free space occupied by WhatsApp data which is in some ways more cumbersome and less immediate to complete.

Where to find the hidden “hidden basket” of WhatsApp and how to empty it

Every day, through WhatsApp, we send and receive dozens of multimedia content: photos, videos, vocal notes, pdf files and documents of all kinds. That’s why cleaning up from time to time could be a good and right thing.

The good news is that to succeed we can resort to an integrated tool in the WhatsApp app: the function Manage space. On Android We access the latter following these simple steps:

Open theofficial Whatsapp app. Tap the card Chat And then press the button ⋮ (top right). Take taps on the items Settings> Starting and data> Manage space. Find the chat To be eliminated (presumably the one that occupies the most space) and select it. Delete the individual elements by carrying out a prolonged tap on one of those to be eliminated (and possibly choose others) or tap on Select everything If you want to eliminate all the elements present in the conversation. Press the icon of the bang and touch the wording Delete important elements To cancel the important elements or Delete the copies to delete duplicates. Touched Elimine to confirm the operation.

How to free space on WhatsApp from Android.



The alternative method to free WhatsApp space on Android

If you are a user Androidyou also have one at your disposal Alternative procedure to free space occupied by WhatsApp. In this case, using a File Manager – that is an app (like files by Google) that allows you to explore the internal folders of the smartphone – you can directly access the path where WhatsApp archives the files received, which is as follows: Android> Media> Com.Whatsapp> Whatsapp> Media.

Once followed the aforementioned route, inside the folder in which you will enter you will find subcartille with images, videos, audio and documents, including copies of content that may have already been deleted in the chats. By holding down on one or more elements, you can eliminate them manually, thus recovering precious space without going through the app itself. This method, if used carefully, can help even dozens of Gigabytes.

In order not to incur unwanted cancellations, we still suggest you order the files by size, so as to more easily identify the heavier ones and at the same time less relevant for you. In any case, act passing under the “lens” one file at a time and evaluate if it is appropriate to make a backup to avoid unwanted file losses.