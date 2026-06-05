"The Wheel of Fortune" which doesn't stop even in summer is very bad news. For "The Wheel" itself

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"The Wheel of Fortune" which doesn’t stop even in summer is very bad news. For "The Wheel" itself

“Wheel of Fortune” that doesn’t stop even in summer is very bad news. For “The Wheel” itself

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

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