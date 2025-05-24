The wheel of time 4 will not be there, the first videos surprise the fantasy series by surprise

First videos decided not to renew the TV series The wheel of the time, which is therefore canceled after three seasons: the shocking news was the Deadline magazine, and it is a very hard blow for the fans of the series taken from the novels of the fantasy saga created by Robert Jordan, who still expected many seasons on the history of the reborn dragon.

According to Deadline, it would have been a very painful decision made by the top of the first videos, which, while appreciating the series, had to deal with the economic sustainability of the series created by Rafe Judkins and played by Rosamund Pike, Josha Stradowski and a full -bodied cast.

According to the data of the American market reported in the Nielsen ranking, The Wheel of Time would have recorded a significant decrease in spectators in the last season, not appearing in the ranking of the ten most seen series if not at the beginning and in the season finale.

A drop compared to the past seasons which, according to many (including us) is in contrast with the quality of the series that instead has gone to increase over the years.

In spite of the full -bodied starting literary material (fourteen books plus a prequel written by Jordan and ended after his death by Brandon Sanderson), and of the significant investments made over the years, therefore, he chose to interrupt the production of the series, thus leaving this history of magic and power without a worthy conclusion. And now also the rings of power, the only series on which the first has invested more, seems not to be completely safe.