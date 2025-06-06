The Wild Ones: trailer and release date of the Apple TV documentary+ between tigers, whales and rhinos

On Apple TV+ this summer the Wild Ones is coming out, a new documentary series to discover the remote corners of the planet and its wild animals, with a team of experts of rare wildlife in the heart of the most inhospitable environments in the world, with the aim of finding, filming and protecting especially in serious danger of extinction. Here are all the information available and, after all, the trailer and a photo gallery.

The Wild Ones: topics, places and animals to discover

With the participation of the former Royal Marines Commando and Aldo Kane expedition, of the expert of wildlife and the Declan Burley photratappole and the ecological narrator and a naturalist filmmaker Vianet Djenguet, “The Wild Ones” melts high -risk adventure with science and avant -garde conservation. The trio goes to six countries – Malaysia, Mongolia, Armenia, Indonesia, Canada and Gabon – to capture rare images of elusive and extinction species, including the Malaysian tiger, the Gobi Bear, the Caucasus Leopard, the rhinos of Java, the Northatlantic Franca whale and the western plain gorilla.

Thanks to the use of over 350 customized remote cameras, thermal drones, wearable underwater sensors and imagining imaging images based on artificial intelligence, the team is revolutionizing the naturalistic documentary, capturing intimate animal behaviors never seen before and supporting active field storage missions. The team discoveries have already contributed to the identification of a new specimen of rhinoceros, to the protection of a new litter of tiger and the strengthening of the initiatives against poaching.

In collaboration with local experts, the trio uses innovative recovery technologies to reveal the secrets of these rare creatures, including: the first absolute images of the most threatened wild tiger in the world, filmed in the real reserve of the tigers in Malaysia; Night thermal shots of the elusive bear of the Gobi, in the heart of the Mongol desert; A close encounter with a Silverback plain gorilla in the woods of Gabon; A real -time rescue of a whale in the northern Atlantic. The series highlights the threats that these species face and how each is closely connected to the ecosystem in which it lives, sensitizing and supporting scientific initiatives and long -term conservation efforts to save them.

The Wild Ones is produced by Offspring Films, the team that made the planet night in color and Earthsounds: the sounds of the Apple TV+planet, and is executed by Alex Williamson and Isla Robertson.

When The Wild Ones comes out

Composed of 6 episodes, the docu-series will be released on Apple TV+ from the day on Friday 11 July.

