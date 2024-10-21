The Winx return after 20 years with a new animated series: the trailer and when it comes out

20 years after their debut on the small screen, the Winx are about to return in a modern and renewed version of their magical adventures. The most famous fairies in the world, created by the mind of Iginio Straffi, will soon return to TV on Rai and streaming on Netflix with a new reboot series ready to involve a new generation of girls and boys. This is a project from the Rainbow production company, entirely new, adapted to contemporary reality and designed to speak to today’s little girls with fairies who will present a new look and will have a contemporary language to make the public fall in love, just like what happened in first time.

We at uisjournal.com had already anticipated it last November in the interview with Iginio Straffi on the occasion of the presentation of his new series on the Gormiti in which the producer and designer from the Marche region had told us that he had a return of the Winx in mind.

“It was important for me to resume the story of the Winx from the beginning because on streaming platforms today you can only find the last seasons of the cartoon and I wanted today’s little girls to be able to know the beginning of the story – explained Straffi to us at uisjournal.com – ​​I wanted the Winx to be able to emotionally involve them as well as those little girls of the 90s who are now 25-30 years old and who grew up with the cartoon on TV. To be able to engage them in the same way, we need to tell them the origins of the Winx and that we do it with their language”.

Winx Club, the reboot: the plot

The Winx are ready to enchant all fans with this brand new animated series, which will catapult them into the Magical Dimension like they have never seen before. This ‘back to basics’ will take the original story of Bloom and her inseparable friends, fusing the main themes of the series with a contemporary style and sensational special effects. We will rediscover the journey of Bloom, a normal Earth teenager who suddenly discovers that she is a fairy with extraordinary powers. In Alfea, Bloom will form the Winx Club with her new friends, embarking on an unprecedented fairy journey into the Magical Dimension.

Winx Club, the reboot: when it comes out on Rai and Netflix

The new Winx Club series will debut on Rai and Netflix in 2025.

The success of Winx Club in numbers

Since its debut in Italy in 2004, the series created by Iginio Straffi, produced and distributed by Rainbow, has collected increasingly exciting successes and adventures, with 8 animated seasons co-produced with Rai, 3 films for the cinema and 4 films for TV, 2 animated series co-produced with Netflix, 2 seasons of live action Netflix Original “Fate – The Winx Saga”, many live events all over the world. It also boasts a community of loyal fans, loyal to their favorite fairies, which to date has generated over 20 billion views of Winx Club content on YouTube and more than 35 billion video views on TikTok.

