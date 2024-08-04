The word “OK” where does it come from and what does it mean? Theories from “oll korrect” to “zero killed”

“OK” is a word we use every day to signal agreement and assent, but its origins are far from clear: there are different theoriessome well documented and others rather curiouswhich try to explain how “OK” was born and spread throughout the world. Starting from the playful abbreviation of oll correctused by Boston journalists in the 1830s, until its connection with the presidential campaign of Martin Van Buren. And then there is also the thesis that we have probably all heard at least once: the idea that “OK” derives from the military expression “Zero Killed“, used to indicate that there were no casualties during a military mission. There are also lesser-known hypotheses, such as the connection with the Greek expression oh my god or with the term Choctaw okay Each theory adds a piece to the puzzle of how “OK” became one of the most used and recognized words in the world.

The origin and spread of OK

As mentioned, there are different theories about the birth and spread of “OK”, but there are some two in particular more accredited.

“Oll Correct”: the most widely accepted theory holds that “OK” derives from oll correcta deliberately incorrect distortion of all correct. This play on words was part of a trend among Boston journalists in the 1830s, who loved to create humorous abbreviations for fun and to wink at readers. At that time, it was common for newspapers to play with the spelling of words, and oll correct it was one of the many expressions used in a way ironic and playful. From there, the abbreviation “OK” would begin to catch on, becoming more and more popular.

The influence of Martin Van Buren: another important theory concerns the presidential campaign of Martin Van Buren in 1840. Van Buren was known by the nickname “Old Kinderhook“, named after his hometown Kinderhook, New York. During the campaign, his supporters formed theOK Clubusing this slogan to promote his candidacy. This advertising strategy contributed significantly to the spread of the abbreviation “OK” nationwide. Although Van Buren did not win the election, the abbreviation “OK” would still leave a lasting mark on the American language and culture.

Other curious theories about the origin of OK

In addition to the most accredited theories, there are other hypotheses that try to explain the origin of “OK”, even if they are less documentable.

Greek “ola kala”: one of the alternative theories suggests that “OK” may derive from the Greek oh my godwhat does it mean “Everything OK“. According to this hypothesis, it is said that ancient Greek teachers used “OK” as an acronym to mark the work of students who had done a good job. Choctaw language: another hypothesis proposes that “OK” derives from the Choctaw word okaywhat does it mean “it’s like this“. The Choctaw language was spoken by the Choctaw tribe, an indigenous people of the southeastern United States, particularly in Mississippi, Louisiana, and Alabama. Some scholars believe that early American settlers adopted this expression and transformed it into “OK,” integrating it into common speech. African language: There is also a lesser known and less accredited theory that links “OK” to the African expression waw-kay. It is said that this was used by water carriers in the American colonies to indicate that a task had been completed correctly. According to this hypothesis, the American colonists would have adopted and modified this expression, transforming it into “OK”. Zero Killed: Probably, the theory that many of us have heard at least once is the one that connects “OK” to military world. It is said that “OK” was used as an abbreviation for Zero Killed (no one killed) in battle reports to indicate that there had been no casualties. This positive meaning would later find its way into other contexts, becoming a way of indicating that everything had gone well.

Curiosities about “OK”

“OK” was one of the first words to be broadcast in Morse codea sign of its importance in communication even in technical and military fields. Furthermore, “OK” is today one of the most typed words on Internetbecoming a true symbol of global agreement and understanding. There is also a village in Norway called precisely “OK“.