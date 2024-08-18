The world in recession: we talk about the umbrella

Culture

The world in recession: we talk about the umbrella

The world in recession: we talk about the umbrella

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
The world in recession: we talk about the umbrella
4 curiosities about Dinosaur Game, the T-Rex to play on Chrome without Internet
The “Atomic” Dome on the Marshall Islands: What is the Runit Dome for and How is it Made?