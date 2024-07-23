The world’s largest swimming pool is located in Egypt and is larger than 14 football fields

Rendering of the world’s largest swimming pool in Sharm el–Sheikh. Credits: Google Earth



There largest swimming pool in the world is located in Egyptprecisely in the renowned seaside resort of Sharm El Sheikhin the Sinai Peninsula, between the desert and the wonderful coasts of the Red Sea. This immense swimming pool, designed by the American company Crystal Lagoonsis part of the luxury tourist complex of Citystars Sharm El Sheikh (Citystars Properties) and has impressive dimensions: a length of approximately 750 m and a variable width of 120-180 mfor a total surface area of 96.800 m2like more than 14 regulation 11-a-side football pitches. For the record, the other two positions on the podium of the largest swimming pools in the world are occupied by the Saint Alphonsus of Sea in Algarrobo in Chile (80,000 m2) And Mahasamutr in Hua Hin in Thailand (72,000 m2).

The swimming pool, also defined as a artificial lagoonalthough it is located about 5 kilometers from the coast, it is a truly cyclopean project that cost more than 5 billion dollars and opened to the public in 2015. It can take more than three weeks to fill up completely and reach full capacity. The beach surrounding the pool was built with over 7,000 cubic meters of sand. With such a large surface area it is possible not only to swim far and wide, but also to practice various sports and water activities, such as sailing, windsurfing and kayaking.

In recent years, this swimming pool has even beaten the record of the famous artificial lagoon of the resort of San Alfonso of the Sea (Algarrobo, Chile), also navigable, which, with a surface area of ​​almost 80,000 square metersheld the record for the largest swimming pool in the world for a long time. In any case, it remains the swimming pool longer of the Planet, with a development of about 1 km.