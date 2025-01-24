The worst Netflix series (and films) of 2025, so far

Almost a month has passed since the beginning of 2025 and we have chosen to already take stock of what the streaming platform has offered us in this January 2025. If there were many titles that we can already consider the best of the year, there There are others that, unfortunately, have left us with a bad taste in our mouths, disappointing our expectations and failing to excite us. What are the worst Netflix films and series of 2025 so far? Here is our ranking.

Missing You

Let’s start with the series that kicked off 2025 by debuting on New Year’s Day: the thriller Missing You inspired by the novel of the same name by Harlan Coben. If last year, the serial adaptation of Coben’s book One Too Many Deceptions had conquered everyone by becoming one of the most watched series ever on Netflix, it was not the same with its “sister” series Missin You, the first real serial disappointment of this 2025 proving to be something already seen.

The plot? Eleven years earlier her boyfriend Josh, as well as the love of her life, disappeared and detective Kat Donovan hasn’t heard from him since. Now, scrolling through profiles on a dating app, she suddenly sees his face and her world is turned upside down again. Josh’s reappearance will force Kat to delve back into the mystery surrounding her father’s murder and uncover long-buried secrets from her past.

The review of Missing You

Ad Vitam

Another title that ends up among the worst Netflix films of 2025 so far is the French thriller Ad Vitam which we found to be quite “dated” and uninteresting. What is he talking about? After escaping an attempted assassination, Franck Lazarev must find his wife Léo, who has been kidnapped by a mysterious group of armed men. His past as a former member of the elite unit of the French National Gendarmerie (GIGN) resurfaces and he is drawn into an affair of state he cannot control. The performance on screen? Disappointing.

The Ad Vitam review

Back in Action

And another disappointment of this first month of 2025 is the film that marked Cameron Diaz’s return to cinema after a decade’s break from the world of acting. Let’s talk about Back in Action, the action film for the whole family starring Diaz and Jamie Foxx as two former CIA spies who abandoned their life in the field to start a family but after 15 years find themselves dragged back into in that world when their cover is blown. Also in this case we are faced with something already seen and not very surprising. Too bad for Cameron Diaz who deserved a better return to the screen.

The Back in Action review

