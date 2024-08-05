The Worst Netflix Shows (and Movies) of 2024, So Far

What are the worst Netflix series of 2024? And what are the worst films seen on the streaming platform’s catalog in recent months? We are now halfway through the year and if there are already many series that we can consider the best of this 2024, there are just as many that have not completely convinced us. Among the new Netflix releases of this 2024, in fact, some TV series and several films have not thrilled us less than others, they have not been able to enter our hearts and create that bond between characters on the screen and viewers. After all, we know, for every beautiful title that Netflix offers us in the catalog there is a less interesting alter ego that, unfortunately, does not manage to conquer the public and it is precisely these that we want to talk about.

The Worst Netflix Series of 2024, So Far

Buried Legacy

Announced as a gripping K-drama full of twists and turns, Buried Legacy immediately intrigued us as a TV series. After all, South Korean series are almost always a guarantee. Too bad though that Buried Legacy was unable to meet expectations with a very slow and uninvolving story that pushes you to abandon the series from the first episode. The story told is that of a woman who, after the death of her uncle, inherits a cemetery and ends up at the center of a series of murders and dark mysteries to unravel. An apparently interesting plot but in the rendering Buried Legacy is very slow, poorly constructed and unable to make the difference. Little emotion, little structure, little dynamics.

How They Kill Good Girls

Among the big disappointments of this new Netflix year is also the crime series How Good Girls Kill based on the New York Times bestseller by Holly Jackson. Unfortunately, despite great expectations, this series, which tells the story of the death of a girl and the search for her killer 5 years later, has not been able to keep up with the great titles launched by Netflix this year or the classics of the crime genre. The plot was weak and rushed, the acting not up to the standards of the streaming platform, all for a final result chaotic and not very credible. Too bad.

The Brothers Sun

Netflix’s 2024 opened not only with the arrival of the most beloved thriller of the moment but also with the debut of a highly anticipated series starring Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh. Let’s talk about The Brothers Sunone of the first new Netflix releases of 2024 and, unfortunately, one of the first disappointments. This series, which tells a story of Taiwanese crimes and criminals in contemporary Los Angeles, is unable to take that extra step in terms of plot and remains just an action series with lots of fighting and nothing more. Ironic but not funny, dynamic but not that engaging, The Brothers Sun It’s a series that you watch because you have to but that doesn’t go beyond that. A light and not very strong story that you forget all too quickly.

New Scene

Netflix wanted to focus heavily on a new talent show dedicated to the search for new talent in Italian rap music, New Scenebut what came out of it is a really unsuccessful product, not very exciting and that struggles to create a bond with the public. Perhaps the distribution medium was wrong – talent TV works better than platforms – or perhaps the chosen musical genre is too sectorial to be able to excite a wider segment of the public, the fact is that New Scene with three exceptional judges: Fabri Fibra, Geolier and Rose Villain is a disappointment and a Netflix title that does not reach the heart but remains stuck on the surface. Too bad.

The Gentlemen

Among the worst Netflix series of this 2024 we cannot fail to include The Gentlemen by Guy Ritchie, the gangster story that disappointed us in terms of entertainment, quality of storytelling and emotional involvement. This series, which serves as a serial adaptation of the 2019 film with Matthe Mc Conaughey and Colin Farrell, failed to meet the expectations of the public who expected something more from this story of English crime, cannabis empires, Ensligh humor, action and a fight between good and evil where often, the protagonists, do not know which side to take. Slow, not very engaging and incapable of transmitting emotions, The Gentlemen it turned out to be a disappointment.

The Worst Netflix Movies of 2024, So Far

Rich at all costs

Great disappointment for the sequel of Natale a tutti costi, the Italian comedy with Christian De Sica and Angela Finocchiaro that is back on Netflix with a new chapter that did not particularly convince us, just like the first. Once again we found ourselves faced with an outdated comedy and a plot that was not at all captivating or engaging. Flop.

Trigger Warning

Let’s move on to another very poor quality film released on Netflix this year: Trigger Warning, the action thriller starring Jessica Alba. A weak plot, poorly written characters, poor action, no kind of insight or interesting message for the audience make this film perhaps the worst title of all this year. Too bad for Jessica Alba who returned to the big screen with a film that did not do her justice.

Tear Maker

And we conclude with one of the most anticipated films of this year, unfortunately one of the biggest disappointments: Tear Maker, the adaptation of the novel by Erin Doom. Here too we found ourselves faced with a clearly bad film where the plot, characters and direction were not developed properly with the result of a teen drama without substance and without soul.

