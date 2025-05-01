There are at least 17 cities called Milan in the USA: this is where they are on the map

When we talk about Italy abroad, Milan – as well as Rome – it is one of the best known cities … so famous that there are 17 countries with the same around the world! In addition to the Lombard capital, we can find other versions in the USA, in Canada And Colombia.

Let’s start from the US, which they are doing well well 13 cities named Milan – or, to be precise, Milan. These are found in:

Minnesota,

Illinois;

Kansas;

Missouri;

New Hampshire;

New York;

Ohio;

Indiana;

Georgia;

New Mexico;

Tennessee;

Texas;

Michigan.

The most populous US Milan is located in Illinois with about 5 000 inhabitants while the least crowded is that in Kansas with about 100 citizens.

To these are added two other towns:

One in Canada, in the Province of Québec;

in the Province of Québec; One in Colombia, in the Department of Caquity.

A curious aspect is that despite the Italian Milan is the first city to bring this name, it is not the largest. In terms of surface we are in fact around the 181 km2a value equal to almost a seventh compared to its Colombian counterparty (sometimes also called Puerto Milán) What a measures 1243 km2. To be honest, however, it must also be reported how this accounts little more than 7 thousand inhabitantsagainst the 1.36 million of the Milanese capital. As regards the US towns, in most cases the surfaces are lower than 10 km2 – except for Milan of New Hampshire with his 166 km2.