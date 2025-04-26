There is a “secret” Google Doodle with a Pac-Man simulation: here’s how to play it

If you are passionate about retrogaming or if you are simply curious to discover small “secrets” hidden in the net, you will certainly be happy to know that there is a GOOGLE DOODLE INTEGRATIVE DEDICATED TO PAC-MANone of the most iconic video games in history. This special doodle, created on the occasion of 30th anniversary of the famous gameis still accessible and playable today with a few simple steps.

For those who do not know, the Google Doodle are temporary variations of the classic Google logo, often made to celebrate events, anniversaries or famous people. Some of these doodles are interactive And they offer small game experiences or engaging activities. In the case of the Doodle of Pac-Man, we are in front of a real Easter Egga hidden (but not too) content, which Google has left accessible even years later.

How to play Pac-Man on Google

To access this playable version of Pac-Man, you don’t need to download anything or use complicated emulators. It is sufficient to go to the main page of the Google search engine and type in the search bar “Google Pac-Man“Or simply”pac-man“. Among the results you will see the original doodle of 2010 appear, complete with the button”Play” directional arrows of the keyboard (if you are acting from a desktop browser) or Scrolling vertically/horizontally the finger on the screen (if you are acting from a mobile device) you will move the iconic spherical creature of yellow color among the labyrinths full of dots and colored ghosts.

The story of Google’s doodle

This celebratory doodle was published by Google on May 21, 2010to commemorate the 30 years from the birth of Pac-Mangame created by the Japanese designer Tōru Iwatani and launched in 1980. Pac-Man represented an innovation in the Arcade video game industry, in an era dominated by space shooters. Its simplicity, the captivating graphics and the design accessible even to those who were not a video game enthusiast conquered a vast audience, breaking cultural and geopolitical barriers.

The Google team, led by the Doodler Ryan Germick together with Marcin Wicharydesigner and developer Ux senior, committed himself to faithfully reproduce the original game logic, graphics, sounds and even the characteristic bugs of Pac-Man. A detail attention that allowed the arcade experience of the 80s to life. In commenting on the doodle, Wichary said: