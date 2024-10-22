They killed Spider-Man, behind the scenes with the actors: “We are friends like Max Pezzali and Repetto”

More than one million and 300 thousand average viewers in a week: record audience figures for the first two episodes of “They Killed Spider-Man – The Legendary Story of the 883”, a television miniseries by Sky and Now, broadcast from October 11th, every Friday with two new episodes.

Directed by Sydney Sibilia, “They Killed Spider-Man” tells the story of the beginnings of 883, from the meeting of Max Pezzali and Mauro Repetto at school to the beginnings of Festivalbar, taking the public back to the ’90s, to that province of Pavia which gave birth to one of the most loved Italian musical groups in the world.

At the moment, 883 is the most watched Sky miniseries in recent years. Last week’s two episodes (the 3rd and 4th) debuted with 603 thousand viewers, marking a 30% growth compared to the data of the first two. Elia Nuzzolo and Matteo Giuggioli, the two leading actors who play, respectively, Max Pezzali and Mauro Repetto, tell us about this success, and how they are experiencing it.

Let’s start with the audience data. The first two episodes were a real success. Did you expect this media coverage?

Elijah: before the broadcast we and Matteo wondered how it would go, I won’t deny that we had some doubts. Now that the first 2 episodes have been released we have seen that the reaction is more than excellent, many people write to us.

Matthew: yes, we were quite worried, I remember that one evening we were in the pizzeria and we actually said to each other “when the first episodes come out, let’s not read anything, remember!”. Now obviously we read everything (laughs) and fortunately very good things are coming out, we are happy.

Where did this concern come from?

Matthew: it was a sort of superstition, let’s say that when in doubt we preferred not to read, but these days we see very nice, positive reviews and comments, both on the series and on us, and this makes us very happy.

About the series: you acted within a historical era, that of the 90s, which you did not experience first hand. What did this mean for you, was it difficult to immerse yourself in that atmosphere?

Elijah: It was very interesting. We knew the legendary 90s from our parents’ stories of what it was like to live without constant hyper-connection, especially for a boy. With Matteo we reflected on the advantages and disadvantages of an “off-line” life and I have to say that, at the time, it was certainly easier to find oneself outside the comfort zone, in the sense that greater effort was required, greater attention , even simply to follow a map. The issue of boredom is also important. You had empty times and you had to somehow deal with it: it was an opportunity to bring out interesting ideas, today we tend to break it down.

Matthew: I would add that today things are made for the community, for example Google Maps moves for you, whereas before there was a different mental effort. I now move with Waze, otherwise I wouldn’t know where to go. We have weakened ourselves a bit from this point of view. It’s all very quick and straightforward for us.

Boredom, the long afternoons after school, accompany Max and Mauro in their passion for music. There is a great harmony between them, an extremely tangible harmony. I imagine it’s something real, which also exists off screen

Matthew: Absolutely yes. Elia and I are friends, we have great harmony and harmony. Having spent a lot of time on set certainly helped us a lot. At a certain point, after the first few moments we really made a “click”, we started playing, like real jugglers, scene after scene.

Elijah: that’s right, it was 7 months of filming, a long time, and in the end you really get to know someone, who among other things plays your best friend. This thing arrives on the scene, you can hear it but, above all, you can see it.

And I would say that it is not a given.

Matthew: not at all. The harmony we found is very beautiful, real as well as rare.

Elijah: perhaps the credit also goes to Francesca Borromeo (the casting director, ed) and his staff, who understood the chemistry we could have already from the auditions, because it really isn’t something to be taken for granted.

Matthew: think that by seeing the series, we too became fond of Max and Mauro, and it’s strange because we shot it firsthand, we were somehow prepared for the audience. And then, yes, we really noticed the difference when we are together: the scene fills up, it becomes richer. It’s complete. There’s a big difference on the screen too, no doubt about it.

You mentioned the auditions. How did they go?

Elijah: the auditions started more than two years ago, in 2022. The first step was the self tape (a video that is sent to the casting directors as the first selection phaseed.). It was the funeral scene, where Max meets Silvia, but in those phases he was still Massimo, a boy from Pavia. That was my first introduction to the series. Then two months passed and we started doing auditions in person.

Matthew: that’s right, among other things, at the beginning it was a top secret project, almost nothing was known. Just think, I did my first audition for Max! (laughs)

And the first audition for Mauro Repetto?

Matthew: It was a scene on a scooter, I shot it together with Davide Calgaro (the actor who plays Cisco) and he then did his first audition with me.

You got along well with each other.

Matthew: definitely yes!

You had the opportunity (and luck) to meet Max Pezzali on set. What was it like meeting him in person?

Elijah: yes, I was lucky enough to meet Max, in Pavia, when we were rehearsing in a recording room. He arrived and we started singing together. It was a beautiful moment. Then I got the main information from his book, “Cowboys Never Give Up”, which was very useful to me. And then yes, I also had some confirmations by seeing him live, like a gesture that I had already started doing during filming, because in my opinion it was very in line with his character, and that he actually did in reality. There I realized that I was in the right direction.

Mauro Repetto, however, you were unable to meet him.

Matthew: exactly, but I must say that not even meeting him helped me, a sort of “non-answer” which is also an answer. I think I had more difficulty looking for material on Mauro, there was very little: few interviews and few videos, few first-person stories. Then his book came out while we were filming the series and this helped me understand more. It was more of a work of fiction, which then solidified as we shot.

In some scenes you can sense a spontaneous comedy between the two of you. How much room for improvisation did you have?

Elijah: I have to say that we were lucky because there was a great balance between the precision of the text and the improvisation. Sidney (Sibilia, the director of the series, ed) said that you shouldn’t sacrifice comic time to follow the script, because the comic dynamic helps the scenes, enriches them.

Matthew: exactly, there was a very well written text but there were also moments in which sudden things, pure comedy, arose between me and Elia. When acting, unique situations occur that must be grasped in the moment and that you cannot transform automatically. Many times we found ourselves in these moments, especially when we became familiar with the set and with the set. We relaxed and played. There are scenes that are absolutely untouchable because we actually burst out laughing!

Is there an anecdote that stuck with you during filming? A particularly difficult scene?

Matthew: definitely the cocaine scene in the park. I have never felt so cold in my life! This scene took the whole day, we shot it in November under the rain of the tankers, eight hours under the freezing water. I said to myself “if we don’t get sick today we won’t get sick again”. But we didn’t get sick!

Elijah: I think they used the first takes because in the last ones we were shaking, we couldn’t keep still from the cold! (laughs)

The series is basically based on the two of you, on Max Pezzali and Mauro Repetto. A great responsibility. Who would you like to thank for this opportunity?

Matthew: it is certainly a series whose weight falls on our shoulders, on the two protagonists. In this sense they have given us a huge act of trust and responsibility. I think of many people, certainly the three directors and Ciro Caravano (singer and vocal coach, ed)

Elijah: yes, I studied singing with Ciro and set up the voice. I can say that I achieved Max’s voice thanks to the work done on singing. And then obviously we thank Sydney Sibilia who gave us this great opportunity

Is it too early to say there will be a second season?

Both: yes, we don’t know anything yet, but we really hope so.

And they’re not the only ones.