Thirteen films and a TV series to watch on Prime Video this week (March 30 – April 5)

March ends, April begins with its load of interesting news for Prime Video subscribers. This week, however, there are no new series arriving: the sixth and final season of The Handmaid’s Tale should be released, but given that this release was also scheduled for March (then landed only on MGM+) the conditional is a must.

The comedy Express a Wish, with Max Angioni and Diego Abatantuono, is definitely available. In the next few days, however, the sequel The Bad Boy and Me 2 will arrive. So, if you have already finished seeing Deadloch 2, Scarpetta and Young Sherlock, the advice is to look through the section of expiring titles: to save you time, we have chosen several more or less recent films.

Make a Wish (comedy film Italy 2025) – release date 27 March

A hilarious Italian remake of the French film Maison De Retraite. To avoid prison, a young man, Simone, is forced to work in a retirement home with a group of eccentric elderly people. Together they plan their escape in this story of friendship and redemption.

The Bad Boy and Me 2 (ROM film com USA Exclusive) – release date April 3

Love, ambition and a series of challenges test Dallas and Drayton in their first year of college, as they both pursue their dreams of dance and football on different campuses.

The Handmaid’s Tale 6 (USA 2025 drama TV series) – released April 1st

In the final season, June’s unwavering spirit brings her back into the fight to defeat Gilead. Luke and Moira join the resistance, Serena tries to reform Gilead, and Commander Lawrence and Aunt Lydia reckon with their actions.

Me Before You (romantic film UK 2016) – deadline 2 April

The eccentric Louisa becomes the carer of Will Traynor, a young banker who has become paralyzed.

Welcome to the South (comedy film Italy 2011) – expiry date 2 April

Funny comedy with Bisio-Siani. The Lombard Alberto, transferred as punishment to a post office branch in Campania, will review his prejudices about Southern Italy.

Fargo (USA 1996 comedy film) – expiry date 2 April

Car dealer Jerry Lundegaard (William H. Macy) hires two thugs to kidnap his wife. Soon, the police chief Marge Gunderson, a pregnant and very lively girl, (Frances McDormand) takes over the case. Will she be ready for the challenge?

Robocop (USA action film 1987) – expiry date 2 April

There’s a new law enforcer in town… and he’s half man, half machine! Directed by Paul Verhoeven, a great science fiction classic about an indestructible cop who metes out justice wherever he goes. Peter Weller plays him.

Licorice Pizza (USA 2022 drama film) – expiration date April 2

Licorice Pizza is the story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine, who are born, grow up and fall in love in the San Fernando Valley in 1973. Written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the film is about the tortuous experience of first love.

The review of Licorice Pizza

Philadelphia (USA 1994 drama film) – expiry date 2 April

Considered a cult that fascinates for the feelings it exposes and for the excellent acting, Philadelphia stars Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington in the role of two competing lawyers who join forces in the prosecution of a renowned law firm for discrimination against AIDS patients. An unlikely friendship is born: their courage will overcome the prejudices and corruption of powerful adversaries.

Army of Darkness (USA horror film 1993) – expiry date 2 April

To battle the horrific “Deadites,” Bruce Campbell returns to “The House” as Ash, a chainsaw-wielding department store clerk who faces an army of zombies when he is sucked into England’s Dark Ages.

The Founder (US drama film 2017) – expiration date April 2

Every 75 seconds, a hamburger is sold around the world. He is the man who founded the empire; he is the man who changed the rules; he is the man who created McDonald’s. A fast-paced biopic about Ray Kroc, the controversial and fascinating founder of the billion-dollar fast food chain, willing to do anything to achieve success.

The belko experiment: who will survive? (USA horror film 2017) – expiration date April 2nd

Welcome to the Belko Corporation, a quiet workplace that will become the arena of a battle full of blood and broken bones, when eighty employees are locked in the building and forced to play a game of death!

10 days without mum (comedy film Italy 2019) – expiry date 2 April

Carlo is an absent father forced to take care of his three children because his wife suddenly decided to take a well-deserved vacation. With Fabio De Luigi.

Baby Boom (USA 1987 comedy film) – expiry date 2 April

The highly efficient and intelligent JC Wiatt works seventy hours a week at a major New York corporation. Suddenly, as the only relative of a distant cousin who died in an accident, she is entrusted with a little over a year old girl, Elizabeth, abandoned in her arms by a hasty social worker.