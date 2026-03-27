Thirteen films and two TV series to watch on Prime Video this weekend (March 27-29)

Looking for tips on choosing what to watch on Prime Video this cool early spring weekend? Here we are, like every Friday, with our streaming recommendations. Let’s start with the news to point out the thriller film Pretty Lethal, with the divine Uma Thurman, the comedy series Bait with Riz Ahmed, and – for those who love the genre – the second season of the biblical series The House of David. But, more than ever, don’t make the mistake of neglecting the expiring content section, because at the end of March masterpiece films such as Tenet, Argo, Sully, Lethal Weapon, and an old South Park film, the comedy Yes Man with Jim Carrey and much, much more will be removed from the catalogue. The choice is yours and have a good weekend!

Pretty Lethal Ballerinas in Hell (USA thriller film) – from March 25

In this gripping thriller, five dancers on bad terms travel together to participate in a prestigious dance competition when their bus suddenly breaks down in the middle of a remote forest. With no other options, they are reluctantly forced to seek refuge in a creepy roadside inn run by Devora Kasimer (Uma Thurman), a former ballet prodigy living in seclusion. From the moment they arrive, something isn’t right and the girls’ worst forebodings soon prove to be true. As the situation escalates, the divided group will have to put aside their rivalries and capitalize on years of brutal training, turning grace, discipline, and even pointe shoes into tools of survival.

Bait Fuori Parte (US comedy TV series) – release date 25 March

Number of episodes and release mode: 6 binge episodes

From Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Riz Ahmed comes Bait, a comedy centered on the character of Shah Latif, a struggling actor. His last chance to make it big comes in the form of a once-in-a-lifetime audition. Over the course of four frenetic days his life will descend into chaos, leaving his family, his ex-girlfriend and the world wondering whether or not he’s the right man for the job.

The House of David 2 (USA religious TV series) – on Prime on March 27, 2026

How many episodes and how they come out: 8 binge episodes

In the second season of The House of David, a hero’s victory becomes a dangerous rise to power. Fresh from his triumph over Goliath, David finds himself catapulted into the dark halls of King Saul’s court, where every ally could be an enemy and victory on the battlefield counts for little in the internal war for the crown. As Saul’s paranoia deepens, David is forced to navigate a treacherous terrain between loyalty and ambition. Each step toward his prophesied destiny draws him deeper into a web of palace machinations, to discover that living in the shadow of a king can be more dangerous than facing giants. While there are whispers at court about the succession to the throne, powerful women step forward as true architects of power, weaving alliances that will redesign the future of the kingdom. The second season transforms from a war story to a compelling drama series on the succession to the throne, where the real battles are not fought with swords but with secrets, and the greatest challenge is not to claim power, but to become worthy of it. Between betrayals, love stories and political intrigues, David will have to learn that stepping out of Saul’s shadow will mean replacing it with his own.

The Boat (thriller film Italy 2022) – streaming from 23 March

Three couples decide to spend a pleasant weekend on a friend’s yacht… until the sea turns into a trap. Engine out of order, supplies gone, and a mysterious voice on the walkie talkie demanding a ransom. Who is threatening them?

Ocean’s Twelve – The Game Continues (USA action film 2004) – expiry date March 30

The rules are simple: don’t hurt anyone. Don’t steal from those who don’t deserve it. And play like you have nothing to lose. Are you there or not? George Clooney, Matt Damon, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts and Don Cheadle return with the coolest gang ever. This time the objectives are Paris, Rome and Amsterdam. Danny’s ex-wife, Tess (Roberts), joins the team in this film.

Argo (USA 2012 drama film) – expiration date March 30

The American embassy in Tehran was stormed by revolutionaries and its employees seized for more than 400 days.

Lethal Weapon (USA action film 1987) – expiration date March 30th

Two cops forced to become partners must learn to put aside their differences to catch a gang of dangerous traffickers.

Sully (US drama film 2016) – expiration date March 30

On January 15, 2009, the world witnessed the “Miracle on the Hudson,” when Captain “Sully” Sullenberger (Hanks) managed to make an emergency landing with his damaged plane, thus saving the lives of all 155 passengers on board. However, even as Sully was praised by the public and the media for his extraordinary aeronautical skills, the launch of an investigation threatened to destroy his reputation and his career.

Yes Man (USA 2009 comedy film) – expiration date March 30

Carl Allen accidentally found a way to shake off the depression resulting from a divorce and a dead-end job.

Women Talking – The Right to Choose (USA 2023 drama film) – deadline March 30

The women of an isolated religious community struggle to reconcile with the reality of their faith. The group meets to understand how to build a better world for themselves and their children: stay and fight or leave? They certainly won’t stand by and watch.

Tenet (USA 2020 science fiction film) – expiration date March 30

Armed with only one word – Tenet – and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist is drawn into a mission through the twilight world of international espionage, taking place beyond real time.

Wedding Crashers (USA 2005 comedy film) – expiration date March 30

Two unrepentant womanizers routinely intrude on wedding celebrations to pick up women, but things get serious when one of them falls seriously in love.

South Park – The Big + Long Movie (US 1999 animated comedy film) – expiry date 30 March

When the students of South Park emerge from an R-rated film, parents’ protest against the film kicks off the countdown to war on Canada.

The Chocolate Factory (US comedy film 2005) – expiration date March 30

Willy Wonka owns the largest chocolate factory in the world and decides to give away five children for a guided tour through five golden tickets. But the visit has a purpose that only the eccentric owner knows.

Anything Can Happen (US comedy film 2003) – expiration date March 30

Bachelor and inveterate Don Juan, Harry Sanborn falls ill in the beach house of his latest twenty-year-old flame.