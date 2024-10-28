Thirteen TV films to watch on Prime Video during Halloween week

The last week of October begins, the one that takes us to the Halloween weekend, or All Saints’ Day for traditionalists. So here are our themed streaming recommendations, with a long list of films to watch in which – obviously – thriller and horror dominate. Among the new releases we therefore highlight the Spanish Apocalipsis Z: El Principio Del Fin and the French Libre, but take a look at the expiring contents because in the next few days several unmissable titles will be cancelled: not only “scary” films, but also true cinema masterpieces like Tenet and Dunkirk. The choice is yours and have a good week!

Apocalipsis Z: El Principio Del Fin (Original film) – release date 31 October

A strange disease similar to rabies begins to spread uncontrollably across the planet, transforming humans into extremely aggressive creatures. But Javier (Francisco Ortiz) has been experiencing his own personal apocalypse for some time: still affected by the loss of his wife in an accident, he has been depressed for a year and has been living isolated from his family, with Lúculo, his cat, as his only company. When the contagion spreads, his sister insists that he leave the city of Vigo and join her in the Canary Islands, but the plan fails. Javier and Lúculo are soon forced to leave, meeting unlikely but indispensable traveling companions on land and sea. Apocalipsis Z: The Beginning of the End is a story of pain, a journey of survival, both physical and emotional, with action, suspense, a rabid infection, a little blood… and a grumpy cat.

Libre (Original film) – release date 1 November

Inspired by the daring exploits of a legendary outlaw in late 1970s and early 1980s France, Libre follows the gripping story of Bruno Sulak (Lucas Bravo), a kind and daring criminal who, in addition to riches , also stole many hearts. Known for his charm and elegance, Sulak pulled off daring robberies without firing a single shot. However, as his fame grows, so does the relentless pursuit by George Moréas (Yvan Attal), a tenacious police commissioner with a special talent for outsmarting criminals. As Moréas draws near, Sulak’s escapes from prison become legendary, fueled by a longing for freedom and a burning desire for his lover Annie (Léa Luce Busato). In the chaos of their crime spree, Sulak and Annie become ultimate symbols of rebellion in the most exciting game of cat and mouse to grip the nation.

Band Aid (2017 film) – expiration date November 1st

A couple who can’t stop arguing embarks on a last-ditch effort to save their marriage: turn their arguments into songs and start a bizarre band.

Space vampires (1985 film) – expiration date November 2nd

A frightening journey into an unknown world awaits an Earth exploration vessel that encounters a giant alien ship. Further exploration reveals a room filled with glass coffins containing the bodies of frozen creatures. A terrifying nightmare…

Child’s Play (1985 film) – expiration date November 2nd

A doll takes on homicidal tendencies after being possessed by the soul of a killer.

The Hangover (2009 film) – expiry date 2 November

Three friends wake up after a bachelor party in Las Vegas, with no memory of the previous night and the missing bachelor. They will then travel around the city to find their friend before his wedding.

Stigmata (2000 film) – expiry date 2 November

A Vatican official sends a priest to investigate a young woman’s injuries, which may have spiritual implications.

The Prestige (2006 film) – expiration date November 2nd

Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale are two illusionists who, in a fierce attempt to outdo each other, end up sinking into a series of deadly deceptions.

Dressed to Kill (1981 film) – expiration date November 2nd

Michael Caine, Angie Dickinson and Nancy Allen star in Brian De Palma’s spine-tingling masterpiece, in which a therapist (Caine) experiences moments of terror when a psychotic killer begins targeting the women in his life.

Tenet (2020 film) – expiry date November 2nd

Armed with only one word – Tenet – and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist is drawn into a mission through the twilight world of international espionage, taking place beyond real time.

Army of Darkness (1993 film) – expiration date November 2nd

To battle the horrific “Deadites,” Bruce Campbell returns to “The House” as Ash, a chainsaw-wielding department store clerk who faces an army of zombies when he is sucked into England’s Dark Ages.

Carrie: Satan’s Gaze (1977 film) – expiration date November 2nd

Carrie White, a shy student living in isolation with her religious fanatic mother, discovers she possesses telekinetic powers that she will use to take revenge after being the target of a horrible prank at the school dance.

Dunkirk (2017 film) – expiration date November 2nd

3 Oscar Awards for the daring Operation Dynamo, the miraculous naval evacuation of the Allied troops during World War II. With Kenneth Branagh.