This "Odyssey" by Christopher Nolan hasn't come out yet and we're already tired of it

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This "Odyssey" by Christopher Nolan hasn’t come out yet and we’re already tired of it

This “Odyssey” by Christopher Nolan hasn’t been released yet and we’re already tired of it

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

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