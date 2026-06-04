What does Ikigai mean and how do you find your “reason for living” according to the Japanese method

There is a question that crosses cultures and centuries without ever losing urgency and without finding a single answer: What makes a life “worth living”? And how do you achieve happiness? In this scenario, some notions coming from other cultural traditions and distant philosophies become new and disruptive points of reference, such as the Japanese method of the ikigai (literally “reason for living”, “reason for living”) aimed at finding one’s purpose in life, through the performance of voluntary actions capable of bringing together what one loves, what one is capable of, what one can receive compensation for and what can be useful to the world.



In contemporary Western societies, where the question of one’s reason for living is often intertwined with a widespread sensation of disorientationbetween fragmented identities and a social time that seems to accelerate faster and more frenetically than individual ability to make sense of everyday experiences, it is a method that can provide tools to better understand one’s direction.

The meaning of Ikigai and the Japanese collective imagination of the meaning of life

The term Ikigai (生き甲斐) is composed of the union of iki (live) e gai (value, meaning). It literally means “reason for living” or “meaning of life”, but more specifically indicates one way of livingintertwined with Japanese culture and history.

THE’ikigai it is an abstract concept that indicates, in a very general way, the “reason to live for” or what makes the life worth living. However, for a Japanese this implies both adherence to a specific one philosophical systemand the daily application of some practices that this system implies: one routine specific, practices of life defined as “slow and conscientious” and a series of exercises for stay anchored to the present, to the here and now. Pursuing theikigaithe ultimate goal is to remain earthly, anchored to reality, to essential goods such as health, relationships and well-being.

Its peculiarity lies precisely in the innovative positioning: the meaning ofIkigai in fact it doesn’t come placed “outside” lifebut within its materiality and concreteness. You just need to be able to train your gaze and recognize how many ikigai our life is made up.

Contemporary interpretations and individual Western visions

Many Western interpretations of this concept tend to read the meaning of life as something from “find” or “make” individually. From this perspective, the self is often conceived as an autonomous project. THE’ikigaihowever, was born in a cultural context in which identity is intrinsically relational.

The sociologist Chikako Ozawa-de Silvashowed in his studies how theikigai is closely linked to forms of social belonging and the ability to find meaning in the most everyday relationships. In fact, it is not necessarily linked to great vocations or exceptional achievements, it can reside in ordinary gestures, stable relationships, repeated daily practices and rituals that give continuity and peace to existence.

Credits: Japan Government.



The value of life would not be exhausted inindividual self-realizationbut it would take root in the ability to contribute to a shared community and social fabric. The meaning of life would not be sought within the self, but would emerge between people, in the formation of groups.

In contemporary global diffusion, ikigai has often been reinterpreted through simplifying modelsas is known diagram of the four circles, divided into: what you love, what you can do, what the world needs, what you can get paid for.

Although useful as a dissemination tool, this model tends to transform a cultural concept located in a personal optimization technique, in a utilitarian vision oriented towards business rather than the search for meaning. In this reading, theikigai it becomes a sort of “perfect spot” to locate, losing his procedural and real nature.

How to recognize theikigai in your life and cultivate it

More than like a arrival pointaccording to Japanese schools of thought, theikigai it should be recognized and identified through small recurring signals in one’s experience.

It does not necessarily manifest itself as constant enthusiasm or absolute passion, but as one form of gradual involvement that tends to be repeated over time.

A first indicator is the continuity: often theikigai starts from an activity or relationship to which one returns spontaneously or which is repeated over time, which becomes a hobbies or an important relationship in our life. A second element is the feeling of meaning which lies in the effort of carrying out a certain activity. According to Japanese philosophy, in fact, what is not always easy but appears “right” in its execution it is a source of ikigaias it trains our resilience and resistance to adversity. A third element is the resonance with others: that which, even in a simple way, generates value or recognition in the social context, creating a shared well-being.

In this sense, theikigai it is not “discovered” suddenly, but it is recognized by observing what already happens in one’s life with a certain regularity and spontaneity. Train atikigai It doesn’t mean looking for a definitive answer, but develop a different sensitivity towards one’s own experiencethrough five pillars: starting small; forget oneself; seek harmony and sustainability; take joy in the little things; stay in the here and now.

A first exercise is active observation: Write down daily activities that generate involvement, even minimal, without immediately judging them in terms of usefulness or success. A further exercise is retrospective reflection, that is, observing the moments – even the most ordinary ones – in which the time it seemed “make sense”. A final method isexposure to different contexts, since theikigai it would not emerge by isolating itself, but by entering new social or professional spaces that activate unexpected aspects of oneself.

In this perspective, theikigai it is not a destination to reach, but one practice of continuous attention to the way we live.