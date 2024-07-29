Three Movies and Three TV Series to Watch on Prime Video This Week

Week of departures, with July ending and August beginning. And like every Monday, here are our streaming recommendations for Prime Video subscribers and selected from new releases and expiring titles.

Among the new content coming out, we point out the Italian series of Sul più bello and the animated series Batman: Caped Crusader. For expiring content, we point out the 6-season series Justified and then 3 films: La legge dei più forti, Tomb Raider (the one from 2018) and Iris – Un Amore Vero. The choice is yours and have a good week!

Sul più bello – The series (Original TV series – comedy genre) – release date July 29

On the Most Beautiful – The Series is the story of Marta, who suffers from cystic fibrosis, and her best friends Jacopo and Federica. They have always been a family, supporting each other and sharing good and bad times. Now that they are grown up, they have to face new challenges: love, marriage, finding their dream job. What Marta is not prepared for, however, is the loss of Federica in a tragic accident. This casts a shadow on her life that she will be able to dispel with the help of some old friends, like Jacopo, her boyfriend Dario and Gabriele (Marta’s ex), and some new ones, like Aurora (Federica’s girlfriend) and Nicola, a charming man who participates with Marta in a support group for people with terminal illnesses.

Batman: Caped Crusader (Animated TV Series) – Release Date August 1

Welcome to Gotham City, where the corrupt outnumber the good, criminals run rampant, and law-abiding citizens live in a constant state of terror. Forged in the fires of tragedy, wealthy Bruce Wayne becomes something both more and less than human: BATMAN. His personal crusade for justice attracts unexpected allies within the Gotham City Police Department (GCPD) and Gotham City Hall, but his heroic actions ultimately generate deadly and unforeseen consequences.

The series is a reimagining of the Batman mythology through the visionary eyes of executive producers JJ Abrams, Matt Reeves and Bruce Timm. Based on the characters from DC, Batman: Caped Crusader is produced by Warner Bros. Animation, Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions and Reeves’ 6th & Idaho. In addition to Abrams, Reeves and Timm, executive producers include Ed Brubaker, James Tucker, Daniel Pipski, Rachel Rusch Rich and Sam Register.

Batman: Caped Crusader Characters and Things to Know

The Law of the Strongest (2019 Movie) – Due Date August 2

An intrepid African-American Detroit cop stumbles upon some of her colleagues killing a drug dealer. She films the whole thing and her nightmare begins.

Tomb Raider (2018 Movie) – Expiration Date August 2

Armed only with her sharp mind, blind faith, and stubborn spirit, young Lara Croft pushes herself beyond her limits in her first ever, high-stakes adventure into the unknown. If she survives, she might just earn the name Tomb Raider.

Iris (2002 film) – expiration date August 4

The extraordinary love story that lasted more than 40 years between two unique and eccentric people: the acclaimed writer Iris Murdoch and her husband John Bayley, professor of literature at Oxford University.

Justified (2016 TV Series, Seasons 1-6) – Due Date August 10

Timothy Olyphant (The Things You Don’t Know About Him, Hitman) is the new western hero inspired by the character created by writer Elmore Leonard in his story “Fire in the Hole.” Because of his violent and often questionable ways, Deputy Sheriff Raylan Givens (Olyphant) is exiled to his hometown of Harlan County, Kentucky.