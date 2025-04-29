Thunderbolts*, the anti-heroes arrive at the cinema: they will have to save the world (and themselves)

Forget the super heroes classics. In “Thunderbolts*”, the new Marvel film at the cinema from April 30, protagonists are real anti-heroes: not very super, little heroes, but very determined. What has been called one of the most successful Marvel films in recent years arrives in the room. At the center there is, in fact, the classic team of heroes, but an unlikely team of marginalized team, which however will be asked to save the world. An impossible mission, at least apparently.

Recruited by the Countess Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these six characters, all marked by a turbulent past, will soon find themselves dealing with a double challenge: on the one hand fight a dark threat that endangers the whole world, on the other hand fight against their inner demons, that is, their traumas, which will resurface one after the other. Will this dysfunctional group end up self-destroying or will it be able to team up before it’s too late?

“Thunderbolts*”, the producers said, “it is a funny but same exciting time. It will touch people at a deeper level than they could expect”. At the direction there are Jake Schreier and Kevin Feige. The cast, on the other hand, is of the most loved. They return to their roles Marvel: Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Meterfus. In addition to many newcomers, all to be discovered at the cinema.

