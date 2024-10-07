Thus “Striscia la notizia” beats the State and the Municipality: Gabibbo is immediately sainted





The local police do not know whether one of the most profitable car parks, in one of the richest cities in Italy, is public, private or prohibited. In this way, the Municipality of Milan has lost for who knows how long over 25 thousand euros a month, 300 thousand a year between football and concerts, which ended up in the pockets of the illegal parking racket. When at the end of September the Prosecutor’s Office, after two murders among the leaders of the curve, decided to arrest the ultras leaders of Inter and Milan, the result was not immediately apparent.

Is the parking meter or the parking ban worth it? The local police don’t know

The squatters continued to extort fans who had arrived from all over Italy, controlling the main car park at the foot of the San Siro stadium. And half of the many gadget sellers, according to our on-site survey, were still suffering from tax amnesia at the time of receiving the receipt. But then, on the evening of Inter-Stella Rossa on 1 October 2024, the cameras of Striscia la Notizia – accompanied by uisjournal.com – ​​surprised and filmed the same faces at work: 30 euros per match, where public parking would only cost 1.20 euros per hour. And the miracle happened (videos at the bottom of this article).

In fact, we returned on Saturday 5 October, the afternoon and evening before Inter-Torino: for the first time – after years, the inveterate fans admit – the fans were able to show the cheap ticket from the municipal parking meter, instead of the fake ticket of the abusive. You can see the new Striscia la Notizia service in collaboration with uisjournal.com at the bottom of this article. Moreno Morello, Striscia’s correspondent, had predicted that it would go like this. I, a little more pessimistic, imagined that we would witness the same trafficking. Striscia la Notizia won: that is, where the arrests, the scandal that has been talked about for days and dozens of agents mobilized at every event failed, the cameras of one of the most stainless programs on Italian TV made it.

The sign of the dilemma that divides Milan: is it good or not?

If even today, despite the new San Siro stop on the Lille metro, hundreds of fans still want to drive to the stadium, the cost should be much higher. As long as the proceeds go to the Municipality, that is, to the citizens. Not to a bunch of racketeering scoundrels. Yet behind the television miracle, there is an incredible backstory. This: as many as six local police officers, including the graduate on duty around the car park, do not know whether, once the illegal parkers have been kicked out, motorists should now be fined.

It wouldn’t be their fault but – claims one of the agents – that of the ATM, the public transport company, which has not updated the signs (photo above). Under the hourly cost of parking, the no parking symbol appears: since the area, on match and concert days, would be intended for police force employees. Let’s try asking the graduate: is the parking meter good or is the parking ban valid? He answers sincerely: “We are trying with the Municipality to understand this. The one for the police, our (parking lot) that we use, is over there. Here we are now just going to check.” We wait in vain. They’ll let us know.

Fine of 742 euros for illegal workers who controlled the car park

Since we are not in the peripheral Via della Trebisonda, but right in front of the San Siro football season, is it possible that the Municipality does not know what is its own? “This car park was given out under concession. The concession expired years ago and now it is not clear who owns it. The signs are old,” claims another plainclothes officer from the local police. He is the same one who, on the evening of Inter-Stella Rossa, stopped the two illegal parkers in front of the Striscia cameras. The Ticket Collector and the Cashier, these are the nicknames we gave them in our investigation with Striscia la Notizia, were sanctioned with a fine of 742 euros and a 48-hour expulsion order (in the photo below, the moment of arrest). “If they don’t pay – adds the plainclothes officer – criminal charges will be filed. And they also risk expulsion due to the security decree.”

A public car park is certainly not the economic heart of a big city. But it can be your business card. Like this one at San Siro. And who knows how many car parks in Italy at stadiums, schools, universities, hospitals, clinics and medical centers are occupied by illegal parkers. Or open to the public with legal loan-sharking prices. Places where citizens are regularly extorted, in the silence of the authorities. If you know of any, report them ([email protected]).

The new video of the exclusive investigation by Striscia la Notizia and uisjournal.com

However, in these days as infiltrators in the field, I have not only witnessed the story of the most incredible car park in Italy. I also saw how a sporting monument is allowed to die: the Giuseppe Meazza stadium in San Siro. Perhaps only because some group of building speculators would like to demolish it, or replace it with two stadiums. A Milan fan. And an Inter fan. Traffic was paralyzed, with the inevitable escort of local and national police: sirens and flashing lights at every match, to let the buses of players and coaches pass. Now the mafia infiltration of the ‘ndrangheta in the curves: which everyone here knew about and no one saw.

But the San Siro stadium slaps even those who travel for hours and pay to sit on its stands. The thousands of fans who disembark in the large car park reserved for club buses know this. In the inevitable moment of need, they queue at the only three chemical toilets. Only three for thousands of people. Two mini cabins. And a garage for disabled people. Without water. Nor a flush toilet, or a tap to wash your hands. An unforgettable olfactory experience.

An infiltrator in the affairs of the ultras – by Fabrizio Gatti

The alternative, to skip the queue, at the bottom of the hectoliters of beer sold by the ultras’ bars, are the walls and fences of the blocks of flats in the neighbourhood. A flood unworthy of any person and any city. Here, after having experienced what happens when you entrust (bad) business to the curves, the State, the Municipality, Milan and Inter (the rich sports clubs that pay the players tens of millions) should bring the football-related activities back into the field of right. And perhaps dedicate the stadium to the symbol of Striscia. It would perhaps be too much to nominate him for mayor. But at least let him be named a saint for one day: so that he can play the next derby, Sunday 2 February 2025, in the San Gabibbo stadium.

The video with the agents: “We are trying to understand this thing”









Spot





Read the other opinions on uisjournal.com