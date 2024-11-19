Tigers, Reservoir Dogs, plot trailer and release date of the French thriller film

Tigri e Iene (original title Tigres et Hyenes), a French thriller film set in the world of organized crime, is coming to Prime Video. Let’s look together at the plot, cast, release date and official trailer of the film.

What is Tigers and Hyenas about?

Returning from Spain, Malik, a young trafficker, learns that his stepfather, Serge Lamy, a repeat criminal and robber, has just been arrested together with some accomplices. After the trial begins, Iris, the lawyer of one of the defendants, offers Malik a deal: accept a mysterious and dangerous coup in exchange for the freedom of Serge Lamy and his client. Out of loyalty to his stepfather, who once saved his life, Malik accepts the proposal and organizes the robbery, supported by a gang of former criminals, now out of the loop, who decide to join forces for one last big heist.

The cast of the film

The film’s cast includes Olivier Martinez, Vincent Perez, Géraldine Nakache, Olivier Marchal and Sofiane Zermani. The director is Jérémie Guez, who also wrote the screenplay together with Louis Lagayette.

When Tigers, Reservoir Dogs comes out on Prime Video

The film is available on Prime Video from Friday 22 November.

The trailer for Tigers, Reservoir Dogs