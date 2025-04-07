Tiktok sales agreement in the US 75 days: do Trump’s duties have to do with China?

THE’Trump Administration has decided to grant further 75 -day extension to Bytedancethe Chinese company owned by Tiktokto finalize the sale of his US operations. The alternative? The ban on the app in the United States. This postponement shifts the deadline in mid -June, offering more time to find an American buyer and overcome the regulatory obstacles that threaten the presence of Chinese social media on American soil. This is the second extension from the settlement of Donald Trump to the White House and arrives in a moment of complex negotiations, which involve not only companies and investors, but also the delicate commercial balances between Washington and Beijing, due to the policy on duties who are creating not a little mess on the markets. Trump explained that the agreement “requires more work to ensure the signature of all necessary approvals». While China is reluctant to approve the transfer in response to new commercial rates imposed by the US different American industrial and financial realities – from Amazon to Microsoftpassing through investment funds of the caliber of Blackstone – They showed interest in the acquisition. Without Beijing’s ok, however, no agreement can be concluded.

Because the sale is unlocated by 75 days and the “Anti Tiktok” law

For those who lost something, let’s make a short “summary of the previous episodes”. The question of Tiktok’s ban in the USA concerns one Law approved by Congress in 2024which forced bytedance to sell Tiktok within six months for reasons related to national security. According to the former Biden administration, the app would represent a potential espionage tool by the Chinese government. And in fact the Tiktok app disappeared for a short period of time from the USA on 19 January, and then returned available following the Trump settlement to the White House. The latter in fact temporarily frozen the implementation of the law through an executive order and referring the decision on Tiktok’s ban “to a date to be destined”.

On the geopolitical front, the Tiktok story is intertwined with the new package of commercial duty signed by Trump, which brought theoverall rate on Chinese goods at 54%. In response, China has imposed 34% counter-hedersfeeding tensions that are reflected directly on the negotiation for Tiktok. Not surprisingly, Beijing has made it known that he will not approve the sale without first starting a wider confrontation on tariff policies. The president also opened to a possible compromise could emerge precisely from a looting of the rates, in exchange for the green light Chinese to the sale of the platform. But on this it will be necessary to see the evolution of the situation.

The possible buyers of Tiktok

In the meantime, various subjects have presented purchasing proposals: among these there are large companies such as Amazon, Blackstone And Perplexity aibut also private investors and technological entrepreneurs such as Frank McCourt, Kevin O’Leary And Alexis Ohanian (Reddit co-founder). Some plans provide for the creation of a new American entity to manage Tiktok in the USA, also involving funds that already hold the platform shares.