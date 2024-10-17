Time Cut, the new Netflix thriller about time travel: when it comes out

Among the titles perfect for Halloween and freshly released on Netflix, arriving in the streaming platform’s catalog just in time to enjoy the thrills of the witches’ night, there is Time Cut, a thriller that mixes horror and fantasy and which promises adrenaline and jumpscare galore. But when does the new Netflix film Time Cut come out and what is it about?

The film arriving on the red N platform on October 30th and tells the story of a girl, Rachel, whose life is burdened by the trauma of her sister’s brutal murder, which occurred twenty years earlier. Involved in a mysterious accident, the young woman will find herself making an inexplicable time leap and from 2024 she will find herself in 2003, in the days in which the event that changed her life takes place. The girl will therefore have to face her past and that of her family, trying to save her sister but, at the same time, avoiding distorting the future too much. All while being hunted by a ferocious killer.

A film therefore, which promises action and, above all, very high tension in which the very young Madison Baily is the protagonist, already known to the Netflix audience for the role of the bold Clio, one of the Pogues girls from the Outer Banks series. Another face that has become known thanks to a series on the platform and which we find in the cast of Time Cut is Antonia Gentry, protagonist of the series Ginny and Georgia, in the main role of the teenage daughter of the restless and mysterious Georgia. And the presence of these two young actresses, stars of two different successful Netflix productions, obviously only increases the anticipation and curiosity around this new title arriving on Netflix.

Rounding out the cast, we also find: Michael Shanks, Griffin Gluck, Rachael Crawford, Jordan Pettle, Megan Best, Samuel Braun, Sydney Sabiston and Kataem O’Connor. The film was produced by Matthew Kaplan and Christopher Landon. The direction is entrusted to Hanna McPherson.