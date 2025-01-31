Titan, the docufilm on the tragedy of the submarine arrives on Netflix: when it comes out

Netflix will tell the tragedy of the Titan submarine who in 2023 saw 5 people losing their lives within a submarine to try to see the ruins of the Titanic up close. It was June 18, 2023 when the submarine of the oceangate implies in the northern Atlantic Ocean with five people on board for a tourist expedition to the Titanic wreck located at 3800 meters below sea level. But when will this highly anticipated docufilm debut and what should we expect? Here are the very first news about “Titan”.

Titan: all about the new Netflix documentary

The unfortunate journey of the submarine Titan towards the ruins of the Titanic dominated the front pages of the newspapers in June 2023, but nothing can prepare for Titan, coming to Netflix soon. This new documentary examines the CEO of Oceangate Stockton Rush, his research to become the next billionaire innovator and the condemned underwater company that forced the world to reconsider the price of ambition in the depths of the ocean.

Titan: when it comes out on Netflix

The documentary Titan will debut on Netflix this summer 2025. They remain pending a more precise debut date.

What happened on board the Titan

