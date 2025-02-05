“To love to die”, why to see the Spanish comedy series that mixes joy and pain





From 5 February on Apple TV+ it is to be bitterly released to death (original title in Muerte, international title Love You to Death), Spanish TV series of Romantic Comedy Gender, with a tip of drama, created and directed by the Catalan director Dani de la orden , which in the past has directed eleven episodes of the Elite series on Netflix.

A sweet-amara series, a bit like other series of Apple TV+ such as Ted Lasso or Shrinking, and which above all reminded the Italian miniseries the vertical line, written and directed by the late Mattia Torre and played by Valerio Mastandrea (and available on Raiplay). But before reaching the comparison, and the reasons why see this series, here is the plot without spoiler to love to die.

What does it talk about to love to death

We are in the wonderful Barcelona, ​​the city of Dani de la orden. Raul (Joan Amargós) is a law graduate who works in the human resources of a big dealer, even if he does not have a license. One day he has a turning head while going to a bike work, he goes to visit and thus discovers that he has a rare heart cancer, to be operated as soon as possible. All this while his roommate and the best Edu friend is about to move with his partner Gerard leaving a place to Georgina, Raul’s girl, who actually has more doubts than certainties about the future of their relationship.

The other protagonist is Marta (Verónica Echegui): Creative advertising, celebrates all the nights until dawn between drugs and occasional sex before going to the office and is the reiet of the family, so much so that her sister I miss it invites her to the baby shower For the child he carries on his lap.

One day Raul and Marta meet at the funeral of their old schoolmate, and he, in shock for the diagnosis received, is thus impressed by the speech that she improvises to commemorate the deceased, who decides to approach it, to see if little Time that separates him from the delicate operation will be able to change his life at least a little. He does not know that in the meantime she has just received shocking news: she is pregnant, and obviously she doesn’t know who the baby or girl is. And here we stop, but take a look at the trailer to love to death at the bottom of this review.

Why to see loved to die

The aforementioned miniseries The vertical line is a unfortunately little known masterpiece, for the rare ability to tell a dramatic story by giving absolutely hilarious moments and others painfully poignant (especially to see her after the death of Mattia Torre).

This loving does not make the same laughing, there are no memorable catchphrases or scenes such as the legendary joke “Those are the vases”, even if the facial imitation that, in full style Jim Carrey, Joan Amargós does by Sean Penn and Clint Eastwood We will remember it for a long time.

But even in this Spanish romantic comedy there is that mixture of joy and pain, of life and death, and the mix undoubtedly works.

The chemistry between the two protagonists is perfect, as well as the characterization of the contour characters who animate history and who – depending on the case – support or poorly endured the protagonists.

There are distressing moments, which make you reflect, expertly alternating with other lighter, pure comedy. If you are looking for only the first, or only the latter, you could be disappointed, but if you give a chance to love to death you could be pleasantly amazed.

VOTE: 7.3