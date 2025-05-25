Tom Cruise is the last Hollywood star left, a film war machine





We take a step back of a couple of abundant years.

It is February 2023

Here, during this particular lunch that brought together the Gotha of the film industry together under the same roof, a video was captured that went around the world.

At that particular juncture it was possible to see Steven Spielberg, one of the greatest directors ever, take Tom Cruise on one side, with which in the past he had worked on films such as Minority Report and the War of the Worlds, to tell him these textual words: “You saved the c*lo in Hollywood. And you may really have saved the model of distribution in the room. Seriously. Top Gun: Maverick could have saved the entire cinema industry.”

A legend like Steven Spielberg, one who during his career has made the history of cinema over and several times recognized that the decisions taken by Tom Cruise for the distribution in the top Gun room: Maverick could have helped to save an industry that, at that time, was still dealing with the deleterious effects of the pandemic and an audience too accustomed to watching in streaming what the various platforms proposed.

The Last Movie Star

Tom Cruise and the director Joseph Kosinski had finished the work on Top Gun 2 for some time who, initially, had to arrive in theaters in the summer of 2020. Only that year what we know and for some time the cinemas have been closed to then reopen their doors in the service for the various regulations on social distancing that were implemented in the various countries.

All factors that favored the streaming market, so much so that outside the door of the Major producer of the film and the study that had collaborated on the operation, namely the paramount and the skydance, from Apple to Netflix, there was a row of companies ready to pay wagons of dollars in order to grab the exclusive streaming of Top Gun: Maverick.

But Tom Cruise remained the last Hollywood star to think only and exclusively for the big screen. Even one like Leonardo DiCaprio has happened to give in to the flattering of streaming as with Adam McKay’s Don’t Look.

Thomas Cruise Mapother IV, called Tom, no. He never did. For Top Gun 2 he wanted to get firsthand in the cockpit of a military jet “forcing” all his colleagues and colleagues to make the same while submitting them to an effort and unparalleled physical stress. And he did it by always keeping in mind the experience of vision on the big screen of this effort and the spectacular aerial scenes conceived by Kosinski. Even if his obstinacy seemed almost crazy at a time when people seemed to have disammuted the seventh art, the facts gave him reason and the film broke out the box office.

Then Mission came: Impossible – Dead Reckoning and, now, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. The latest chapters of an action saga that began twenty -nine years ago by Brian De Palma. Who immediately turned into a catalyst for attention on the crazy stunt made in first person by Tom Cruise. Contrafigure? Not received and not foreseen, with last highs of the majors and insurance stipulated by production. The plot of the various mission has always been: Impossible is almost accessory. Everything, from the promotion of the various episodes to the collections that then generate, revolves exclusively around these funambolic sequences in which we see it attached to a cargo plane during take -off, fly down a mountain with a motorcycle or climb the Burj Khalifa.

Risks assumed with the sole purpose of giving the public moment of absolute entertainment.

A promotional war machine

Tom Cruise thinks exclusively for the big screen, does not want to know, at sixty years of age, to end it with potentially fatal stunt and to stop underlining, on every occasion, that all this does it exclusively for a reason. The public. We could say everything and more about his affiliation to a controversial church such as that of Scientology, how to finish between the elected or elected ones who have the opportunity to approach it with a microphone it means overcome even more severe and stringent ballots than those that a journalist or an influencer debb conventionally to overcome to get in touch with the celebrity x or the celebrity Y. uncomfortable question.

But certainly we cannot contest our unparalleled ability to always and in any case put the paying public at the center of everything. To put himself at his service.

It is, in all probability, the most tireless Hollywood personality on the red carpet. He arrives on the red rugs of the premiere first of all. And we assure you that it is not the practice with the actors and the top actresses of a film that often see this moment as a torture (as well as the interviews they make to promote films for which they have earned millions).

For him, however, it is essential to meet as much fan as possible, take as much photos as possible, to thank one by one the ordinary people who took the trouble to participate in the event waiting for hours and hours his arrival. And, in all this, it also finds time to give interviews, to make introductory interventions in the room where to emphasize that for him it is an honor, a privilege to have the opportunity to entertain people. And to want to do it until he is a hundred years old.

The promotional tour remains epochal who, in 2014, had wanted to do for the promotion of Edge of Tomorrow, the Sci-Fi of Doug Liman in which he played alongside Emily Blunt. The film, I remember it to the most and to the most forgetful, told the war that, in the near future, humans led against extraterrestrials called Mimics and saw Major William Cage (Tom Cruise) trapped in a temporal loop that saw him always relive the same day that was reset with his death.

Here, to launch the film he decided to participate in three premiere over a single day, on May 28, 2014.

The departure: at 7 in the morning with the red carpet and the projection in London.

Then together with a highly selected manipula of journalists he climbed aboard a jet in the direction of Paris. For a red carpet at 2 in the afternoon and a projection at 4.

Finally, the last stage, in New York. With red carpet at 10 in the evening and projection at 11.59 at night.

For heaven’s sake, not that it was a flight made with a low cost without a priority and the choice of the place on board, but 24 hours lived in this way are however massacring, however, you observe it. And those who are speaking to you were able to receive, at the time, the direct feedback on how tiring such a tour was by those who had been chosen as a representative of the Italian press to fly around the world with Cruise, or Francesco Castelnuovo di Sky.

If all Hollywood stars had the dedication to the public who proves to have Tom Cruise perhaps cinema would be much less in crisis than it is today.