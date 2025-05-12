Tonight the full moon will be a “microluna”: when observing it in Italy and because it will be smaller than usual

From 20:30 on Monday May 12th we can observe the “Flower microluna” of May. The reference to flowers derives from the native American tradition, which gave a name to each full moon: that of May was associated with the numerous blooms typical of this period of the year. The term journalistic “Micruluna”on the other hand, is used to indicate a full moon that takes place near the point of maximum removal of the moon to the earth. It is therefore a full moon smaller and less bright of usual. In May, the moon will become full at 18:55 of 12 Maywhen in Italy it is still under the horizon. We will have to wait for the 20:30 to start observing ithowever there is no need to worry because the moon it will appear full for at least two days. The transition to the apogee took place instead at 2:47 of 11 May. The event is clearly visible to the naked eyebut with binoculars it will be possible to admire the splendid crater and seas of our natural satellite.

At what time and how to see the full moon on the evening of 12 May

Monday May 12ththe moon will reach the Full phase at 18:55 in the evening. The maximum removal From the earth (apogee) it took place instead on Sunday May 11 at 2:47 am at night, when the moon was in 406,244 km from the earth in its elliptical orbit around our planet. The temporal proximity between the full phase and the apogee of the orbit make the full moon of May is a “microluna”, appearing full of days, but but Less bright and great angular than normal.

Location in the sky of the moon in the exact moment of the apogee of 11 May at 02:47. To keep the star Spica company on his right. Credits: Stellarium.



Atapogee of 11 May to 02:47 at night, the moon was about 20 degrees of height onsouth-west horizon accompanied by the star Spica to his right. The exact moment in which the Moon reaches its full phase takes place at 18:55 in the evening of 12 May, when the moon It has not yet arisen in Italy. You have to wait about an hour and a half, the 20:30so that the moon arises on theEast/South-East horizon. Slowly, leaving on the horizon, the moon will show all its brightness and majesty of the full phase. This is the better To immortalize it, since it can be resumed as a background of natural or artificial landscape elements in the foreground.

What is the “microluna of flowers” and because it is called that

The term “Micruluna” It is of journalistic origin and does not belong to astronomical jargon, just like the term “Superluna”. Compared to the latter, the “microluna” has exactly the opposite meaning: it is a Full moon which occurs when our natural satellite is located near the point of maximum removal to the earth, called apogee. The “microlunes” are therefore in theory full moons that Appiano smaller and less bright than normal.

Artistic representation of the difference in size and brightness between a superluna and a microluna. Credits: Timeanddate.com



The full moon of May is also known as “Flower moon” Tradition of Indian natives. The May moon is called flowers by the Algonquin tribe because it coincides with the flowering of many flowers in this period of the year. Together, these two terms make the full moon of 12 May the “microluna of flowers”.