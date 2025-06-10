Too Much, a American in London in the new romantic series of Netflix: the plot and when it comes out

A new English romantic series ready to conquer all Roma-com lovers is about to arrive on Netflix. He is titled Too Much, consists of 10 episodes and sees the director and screenwriter Lena Dunham, name behind successes such as Girls, behind the camera. The story is that of a thirty -year -old New York who after the end of a love moves to London. The rest? We reveal it in a moment.

Too Much: what it is about

Jessica (Megan Stalter) is a thirty -year -old New Yorker Stacanovist in pain for the end of a love he thought was that of his life and who gradually moves all his acquaintances away from himself. When every corner of New York reminds her of her inadequate behavior, the only solution is to accept a job in London, where you imagine a lonely life like that of the Brontë sisters. But when he meets Felix (Will Sharpe), an ambulating alarm bell cannot ignore the strange bond that creates more problems than he solves. But do the Americans and British really speak the same language?

Too Much: the cast

The cast of Too Much is composed of Megan Stalter (Hacks) who plays the role of the female protagonist of Fim Jessica Salmon and Will Sharpe (The White Lotus) who plays the male protagonist of the story, Felix Remen.

Too Much: When he comes out on Netflix

Too Much comes out on Netflix on 10 July 2025.

Too Much: the trailer of the series

