Top and flop of the final of Amici24: the report cards





The final evening of Amici di Maria De Filippi ended. Between Sunday 18 and Monday 19 May, in fact, the last episode of the program was broadcast on Canale 5. The one who decreed the winner. For such a special episode, the choice is to predict only the “top”, abolishing the “flops” instead. On the other hand, all the finalists, each in their own way, deserved the final.

The three most beautiful performances of the final

1. Francesco Balla the symphony no. 40 by Mozart in a more modern key, as anticipated by the same dancer before the performance. Beyond the beautiful scenography behind him (congratulations to the artistic director), the dancer brought a very interesting choreography. The classic/modern union has certainly succeeded. And then Francesco has this ability to make everything seem simple. At the end of the performance he dedicates the journey to friends to his family: “Since I am 4 years old they have never left me alone, I dedicate it to them and also to myself. My family is my everything, really”. VOTE: 9

2. Antonia sings alleluja. The singer enchants with the last performance in Amici’s study. It is an almost desperate song (but precise and intoned). Maybe before singing, Antonia had said: “It is probably the last song that I sing inside, I want to dedicate it to all those who follow me”. And in fact it was like this, given that the category sings was won by Trigno. But Brava Antonia, now the challenge will be to be able to find a team and repertoire that can enhance it. VOTE: 8

3. Trigno sings Giordana Angi’s house. He puts his heart (and feels). A nice performance, perhaps one of his most beautiful since in the evening. Bravo Trigno, she played a beautiful ending. VOTE: 8

And then, last but not least, the compliments go to Daniele Doria, the winner of Amici 2024/2025. His path, inside school, was a real growth path. Daniele, a humble and very talented boy, has absolutely deserved the victory. He is the real “top” of the final evening. Rating: 10

Who is Daniele Doria, the winner of Amici 2024/2025

TV programs tonight and tomorrow

– TV programs tonight

– Movie tonight on TV

– TV programs today

– TV programs tomorrow evening