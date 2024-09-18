Totò Schillaci for us who were there at Italia '90

Culture

Totò Schillaci for us who were there at Italia ’90

Totò Schillaci for us who were there at Italia ’90

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Totò Schillaci for us who were there at Italia ’90
New cigarette bans and cheaper medicines: the priorities of the new EU health commissioner
How are weather forecasts made? Between mathematical models and expert meteorologists