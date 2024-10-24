Totti loses his hair but not his habit





Worse than a goal in the ninetieth minute. The photo of Francesco Totti leaving a hotel in Rome in the company of Marialuisa Jacobelli – a sports journalist who worked (we imagine with great difficulty) on Temptation Island in the summer of 2020 – overturns a result that for some time now has seen the Giallorossi Pupone morally with a clear advantage over his ex-wife, Ilary Blasi, labeled by him as the one who “cheated first” and left open to the easy judgment of people. The ‘faithful man’ operation was succeeding very well, flaunting in the right doses his new relationship with Noemi Bocchi, who now, after almost three years, once again – naughty to say, but honest – seems to have only another alleged lover of half. The former Roma number 10 is granted the presumption of innocence, for goodness’ sake, even if the weekly scoop People it’s not so much the gallant shot – which actually doesn’t show them in confidential attitudes (if leaving a hotel together an hour and a half after entering wasn’t already confidential enough) – but rather the declarations of the 32-year-old who returned for a moment to the role of temptress, who proudly confirmed: “Yes, we have a liaison.” And Totti is silent, nailed by a French term. The real mockery for the last emperor of Rome who grew up in Porta Metronia.

Those who in recent years have always underlined the great physical resemblance between Noemi and Ilary were unwillingly predicting much more. A similar fate seems to bind them, even if at this moment only one of the two is having a good laugh, enjoying the revenge. Bitter, but still a revenge. For the other – who may be thinking that the best thing she did in the last few days was giving her partner a trolley for his birthday – hard days will come, and maybe bags and shoes to hide before it’s too late, making sure that the The Vigna Clara attic does not have a false ceiling.

For Francesco Totti, who recently turned 48, another hard blow to his image to deal with and that closet full of skeletons that reopens just when people had almost forgotten. An awkward and harmful slip, because if there is one thing he has demonstrated off the football pitch it is that he is sensitive to close marking. After all, he is still a ‘wolf cub’, even if he is now tending towards grizzled.