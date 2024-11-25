Tourist ship wrecks in the Red Sea in Marsa Alam: 17 tourists missing, causes still to be clarified

Dive Pro Liveaboard



The tourist cruise ship Sea Story And shipwrecked in the Red Sea today 25 November 2024 at 5.30 am after sinking off the Egyptian coast of Marsa Alam, near the Ras Satayeh coral reef. They were on board 45 people at the time of the accident, of which 31 tourists And 14 crew membersbut despite the timely intervention of the authorities at the time 17 are still missing. The boat left Port Ghalib and was headed to Hurghada.

They stay the causes of the disaster are unknown and the survivors were rescued near Wadi el Gemalsouth of Marsa Alam: it is a place famous for diving and for this reason Sea Story has chosen this as a stop on its tourist trip to 5 days.

From a technical point of view the ship was long 44 meters and structured on 4 bridgesfor a total of 18 double cabins with private bathroom and air conditioning and was able to accommodate up to 32 passengers. The vehicle was launched in 2022 and, as anticipated, following the shipwreck they were registered 17 missing: precisely for this reason the warship El Fateh of the Egyptian Navy recently joined local authorities to concentrate efforts and find them in the shortest time possible.

Currently the company that owns and operates the ship, the Dive Pro Liveaboardhas not released any statements on the matter and the only thing we know is that the vehicle left on November 24 from Port Ghalib and its arrival at Hurghada port was scheduled for 29 of the same month.

Even about yours last position there are several doubts, given that the exact location is updated to 8 days ago – as also confirmed by the Vessel Finder portal. The only way to shed light on what happened is therefore to wait until first official statements of the competent authorities.

Article being updated.