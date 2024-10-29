Toxic alien mushroom in Calabria: how to recognize this exotic species and what it causes

Along the Ionian coast of Calabria the presence of the False Drum Mallet (Chlorophyllum molybdites), a mushroom of tropical origin (it is widespread in Central America) which is toxic and very similar to Drum Mallet (Macrolepiota procera) which is edible and rather appreciated. The new report for the Calabria region occurred thanks to the mycologist Ernesto Marrahead of the Mycological Inspectorate of Cosenza, who was noticing a percentage increase in poisoning cases in the area. When we say that it is an “alien mushroom” we mean that it is an alien species, that is, coming from other geographical areas and transported by human activity or global warming, which also proliferate in our environments if they find suitable climatic conditions.

What is False Drumstick and how to recognize this toxic fungus

The False Drum Mallet (Chlorophyllum molybdites), is a saprophytic fungus (i.e. it feeds on decomposing organic substance) of the Agaricaceae family. First discovered and described in 1898, lives in tropical and subtropical environments favored by the hot humid climate. It is very common in Central America, Cuba and Hawaii, but is now also widespread in the southern states of the USA, in many areas of Africa and in the Canary Islands. In Europe it is present in Spain and in Italy it was reported for the first time in Sicily in 2005. The cap is white covered with hazel-coloured scales, the gills and spores turn from whitish to greenish when ripe, hence the name of the genus “Chlorophyllum” in consideration of the green chlorophyll of the spores. To distinguish the False Drum Bat from the edible Drum Bat, you can observe the stem surfacewhich in the toxic species Chlorophyllum molybdites it is smooth while in the Mazza di Tamburo it is zebra-striped and of a darker colour.

In English it is called instead Vomiter precisely because it causes vomiting. It grows well in soils rich in organic matter, fertilized lawns and pastures, but also urban gardens and planters. It even adapts to beaches after heavy rains; for this reason it can be easy to identify it and perhaps be induced to pick it up by exchanging it for the common Drum Mallet.

What are the symptoms in case of ingestion of Chlorophyllum molybdites: the “Morgana syndrome”

Chlorophyllum molybdites it causes a particular intoxication called “Morgana syndrome” characterized by serious symptoms not only of a gastrointestinal type. The name refers to the spells of the Morgan le fairy in legend. In fact, the first symptoms appear just a couple of hours after ingestion with nausea, vomiting and in some cases traces of blood in the stool. You feel dizziness, muscle cramps and evident asthenia (loss of muscle strength) which lasts for a few days. Temporary skin pigmentation sometimes occurs.

The toxin contained in this mushroom is however thermolabilethat is, it is inactivated at high temperatures. For this reason, cooking at at least 70°C for at least 30 minutes avoids intoxication. In general, if, after ingesting these or other uncontrolled mushrooms, any problems arise, it is necessary to go to the emergency room immediately, taking with you all the residues, both cooked and raw, to allow the species to be determined.

Some general recommendations on mushroom picking

Autumn is the optimal period, but it is an activity that should only be practiced by experts who have possibly obtained a license for the recognition of the different species. Casual and inexperienced pickers can easily mistake a toxic or even poisonous mushroom for a similar-looking, but not identical, edible species. It is enough not to notice minimal differences in the shape or color of the fruiting bodies, in the structure of the gills, in the shape of the stem or in the color of the fungal cap, to run the risk of collecting toxic or poisonous species. Every year, cases of intoxication or even poisoning are not uncommon it is estimated that the consumption of toxic mushrooms causes around 100 deaths per year in Europe alone. In the most serious cases, the toxins cause irreparable damage to the liver to the point of requiring a transplant. For this reason, only mushrooms checked by a mycologist should be consumed, avoiding trusting “gifts” from other people’s collections. In general, they should still be consumed in moderate quantities, in perfect condition, avoiding giving them to children or pregnant women; it has been observed that, in some cases, a sort of individual sensitivity can develop over the years which makes any mushroom indigestible even if edible.