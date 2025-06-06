Trees could give us useful signals to predict the eruption of a volcano: this is how

The key to anticipate the eruption of the volcanoesamong the most powerful and unpredictable natural phenomena of our planet, could reside right under our eyes, or rather, among the branches of the trees. It seems incredible, but recent studies, including that conducted by the volcanologist Nicole Guinn of the University of Houston, suggest that the vegetation surrounding volcanoes could be a “green sentry“able to warn us when the giant is about to awaken. For decades, scientists and volcanologists have sought increasingly precise methods to anticipate eruptions, events capable of shaping landscapes and testing human resilience, a vital enterprise for the Safety of populations.

The co 2 Volcanic as a tool for predicting eruptions

When the magma moves towards the surface before an eruption, it releases greater quantities than carbon dioxide (Co 2 ). This Co 2 ​which for us is a greenhouse gasacts like a real fertilizer for the surrounding trees. The leaves absorb more carbon dioxide, becoming green and lush. This “greenhouse“Localized on the plants can be measured through an index called Ndvi (Normalized Difference Vegetation Index), detectable by satellites In orbit. It is as if the trees, without knowing it, were waving a green flag to report the underground activity.

This fascinating hypothesis has not only remained a theory. A recent study conducted by the volcanologist Nicole Guinn of the University of Houston analyzed the data around theEtnaour Sicilian volcano. Comparing CO measurements 2 ​ With satellite images, a clear correlation emerged: carbon dioxide peaks corresponded to a significant “reversal“Of the trees, anticipating i movements of magma. Similar observations had already been made in Costa Ricawhere carbon dioxide emitted by two active volcanoes had influenced the color of the leaves of tropical trees.

Future prospects in volcanic monitoring

This methodology offers enormous potential, especially for Remote volcanic areas It is difficult to reach, where the installation of sensors on the ground is complex. Currently, the Nasa and the Smithsonian Institution they are carrying out the collaborative mission Avuelo (Airborne Validation Unified Experiment: Land to Ocean), studying the changes in the vegetation around the volcanoes of Panama And Costa Rica. The goal is to develop new ways to monitor the health of the planet from space, looking for “proxy“(indirect indicators) who can report volcanic activity even when CO emissions 2 They are not massive enough to be detected directly by current satellites.