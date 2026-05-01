Trying 5, the release date of the new season of the comedy TV series has been revealed "adoptive" of Apple TV+

Trying returns to Apple TV+ with season 5, the British comedy series starring Esther Smith and Rafe Spall (who we will soon see again on Apple in the crime drama Smoke) as a couple who, after failing to conceive a child, have adopted two. The fourth season began with a time jump six years forward, Trying 5 will continue from that timeline. Here are the first previews, in particular the release date just revealed by Apple TV.

What Trying 5 is about

Season five finds Nikki (Smith) and Jason (Spall) dealing with the fallout of the arrival of Kat (Charlotte Riley), Princess and Tyler’s biological mother, and the whirlwind of chaos it brings to their family life.

The cast of Trying 5

The ensemble cast also includes BAFTA winner Darren Boyd (Down Cemetery Road) as Scott, BAFTA nominee Siân Brooke (Blue Lights) as Karen, Actor Award nominee Celia Imrie (Thursday Murder Club), BAFTA nominee Phil Davis (Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince), BAFTA winner Gbemisola Ikumelo (Black Ops) and Actor Award nominee Colin Morgan (Belfast).

Trying is created, written and executive produced by Andy Wolton, and executive produced by BAFTA Award nominees Josh Cole and Sam Pinell along with Chris Sussman. The series is produced by BBC Studios.

When Trying 5 comes out

The new season will return to Apple TV on Wednesday 8 July with the first episode of a total of eight, followed by one new episode per week until 26 August.