TV Series to Watch This Fall

We are still in the midst of summer but the time has come to already cast an eye on the next autumn 2024 which from a serial point of view will be full of news. Streaming platforms, from Netflix to Disney+, up to Sky have several cartridges to fire in the coming autumn months. What are the most anticipated TV series of autumn 2024? Start writing down these titles because we will be hearing about them for a long time.

Agatha All Along (Disney+)

When it comes out: September 19th

If you loved WandaVision, get ready for next month’s arrival of Agatha All Along, the new live-action series from Marvel Television. The series centers on Kathryn Hahn’s character Agatha Harkness from the acclaimed Marvel Studios series WandaVision, who embarks on a dangerous and mysterious adventure filled with challenges and obstacles.

Everything Calls for Salvation 2 (Netflix)

When it comes out: September 26th

Let’s start with the debut of the second season of Tutto Chiedi Salvation, the Netflix series on mental health that returns after two years with new episodes ready to conquer the public once again. Lots of new features, from the cast that is enriched with new characters, including Drusilla Foer, to the plot ready to surprise as only this series can do. So we just have to wait for next September 26th.

Heartstopper 3 (Netflix)

When it comes out: October 3rd

Another unmissable title is Heartstopper, which returns with its third season. New episodes for the series inspired by the graphic novel by Alice Oseman, which has managed to conquer both the teen audience to which the series is aimed and the more adult one. A true worldwide success for a story of homosexual love and formation that knows how to tell with great maturity and delicacy the difficulties of being a teenager today.

They Killed Spider-Man (Sky and NOW)

When it comes out: October 11th

The first TV series about the history of 883 is coming to Sky and NOW this fall. One of the most anticipated titles that will see Elia Nuzzolo play the role of Max Pezzali in a biopic series that promises to be one of the flagship titles of the next season. The series is a coming-of-age that tells the story of Max and Mauro, the legendary 90s and the genesis of some of the most famous songs of 883, a duo that against all expectations, starting from Pavia, changed Italian music surprising everyone, especially Max and Mauro themselves, now icons capable of making entire generations of fans sing and feel emotions.

Dune: Phophecy (Sky and NOW)

When it comes out: November 2024

Dune: Prophecy, the highly anticipated six-episode HBO series co-produced with Legendary Television, will debut exclusively on Sky and streamed on NOW in November. The series, which is part of the vast “Dune” universe created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, is set 10,000 years before the rise of Paul Atreides and follows two Harkonnen sisters as they battle forces that threaten the future of humanity and found the mythical sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit. Dune: Prophecy is inspired by the novel “Sisterhood of Dune,” written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.