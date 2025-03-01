Twenty years ago Alberto Castagna died: the success, the disease and a farewell that still moves





Success, money, fall, difficult restart, death. Mocking. The existence of Alberto Castagna could be summarized thus, stained by a cruel destiny, which completed his drawing on the evening of March 1st twenty years ago, on the debut evening of the fifty -fifth festival of Sanremo, the first ‘branded’ Paolo Bonolis.

Italy is stopped, it has temporarily set aside concerns, anxieties and problems. He witnesses the opening of Paolo Carta, who with the electric guitar performs the hymn of Mameli in the rock version, smiles at the descent of the stairs of Antonella Clerici, he has fun with Michael Bublè, entertained for a long time on the stage by the landlord.

The news arrives in those minutes, but spreads slowly. On the other hand, smartphones are not yet existed, much less social networks. In the meantime, on the stage of the Ariston we laugh and joke and, probably, must be temporarily not to create obvious contrasts.

Bonolis’ announcement comes to return from an advertising black: “I’m sorry to give you this news: Alberto Castagna died. We would like this evening and this music accompanied him to heaven. I don’t know what to say, I’m embarrassed. We want to pay homage to his history, his life and his enthusiasm with this applause “.

From the beginning to Strangeamore

Born in 1945, Castagna was born as a journalist at Tg2, who leaves to arrive first at “Mattino 2” and following “I Fatti Vostro”, replacing Fabrizio Frizzi. In 1993 here is the billionaire passage to Mediaset, where a year later launches the transmission that will consecrate him: “Strangelove”.

Very high listening, popularity to the stars. The abbreviation – “all you need is love” of the Beatles – soon becomes the distinctive feature of the program, as well as the ‘griffed’ minibus that runs all over Italy and the castagna Zuccotto wears in all its external missions.

The dream turns into nightmare in 1998. A double aneurysm to the aorta leads him to undergo two delicate surgical interventions, with the hospital hospital stay for eight months. Mediaset freezes the format and awaits it until April 22, 2001, when Alberto finally reappears on TV.

The return to TV after the illness

The return is in all respects a television event. In front of the screen there are 10 million spectators, for a share that reaches 40%. To welcome him to the studio are the big pieces of the company: Piersilvio Berlusconi, Raimondo Vianello, Sandra Mondaini, Enrico Mentana, Maurizio Costanzo, Maria De Filippi, Lorella Cuccarini. Just to name a few.

Castagna does not retain tears. “I would like to embrace you all, but if we begin to cry we leave and nothing is done. I wanted to tell you thanks, for me it is an important evening. As a boy my father taught me to go on horseback and when I fell he immediately got back, to prevent the fear from blocking me. Today I go back into the saddle. “

The voice is not that of the past, the physique not even. The irony, however, is unchanged: “I will not ask you anymore if you have heart problems”. The culpted heart that also stands on his tie.

Shortly before Costanzo had gone to his rescue: “A little time ago in the Gemelli Intensive Care room and I made a pact: ‘You will take back, you will come back and in that first minute I will be there’. That moment came. You come back to do your job, the page is shot and now Straamore starts again. “

The magic, however, does not last long. The three years of stall have inevitably aged “Strangelove” (overcome by the cooler “there is mail for you”) which, after the initial clamor, starts a descent that culminates with the suffered move on Rete 4.

Returning from another flop dating back to the previous autumn (“what I would not do” had been suppressed after just two episodes), Castagna goes because of an internal hemorrhage that strikes him in his Roman house in the exact instant in which the country is turned from another part, distracted by the Sanremo chaos. Betrayed by the illusion that the worst had passed, that the car was left after a complex and forced stop in the pits. A second half interrupted abruptly, which pushes to feel sincere affection for ‘Doctor Strangelove’. Even if you haven’t been his fans.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wsw58svottk