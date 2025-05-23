Two movies and four TV series to watch on first videos this weekend

Looking for advice to choose what to watch on first videos this weekend? Here are our streaming suggestions selected between new releases and expiring titles. This week four new TV series came out on Prime: the Motorheads motor drama, the second season of the thriller Nine Perfect Strangers, the Earnhardt documentary and the new season of the show the Clarkson farm. If that’s not enough, we have caught two films among the expiring content: the choice and good weekend to you!

Motorheads (TV series ORIGINAL TEN DRAMA) – release date 20 May

Exit mode: 10 Binge episodes

Motorheads speaks of first loves, the first broken hearts and the first time on a car. Set in a city a rich time, but now in decline and looking for a glimmer of hope, the series is the adrenaline history of a group of outsiders who tighten an unlikely friendship thanks to the common passion for road races, while confronting the hierarchies and high school rules.

Nine perfect strangers Season 2 (TV series Exclusive Thriller genre) – release date 22 May

Number of episodes and calendar release: 8 episodes, the first 2 available from 22 May, with new episodes out every week

Nine strangers, linked to each other in ways that they could never have imagined, are invited by the mysterious Guru Masha Dmitrichenko (Nicole Kidman) to participate in a retreat of transformative well -being on the Austrian Alps. Over a week, the guru will bring them to the brink of the abyss. Will they be able to resist? And will you succeed? Masha is willing to try anything in order to heal all the people involved, including himself.

Earnhardt (DOCU -SERIE SPORT ORIGINAL) – release date 22 May

Number of episodes and calendar release: 4 episodes, the first 2 available from 22 May, the second 2 from 29 May

Earnhardt is a four -part documentary that explores the legendary competitive career and the complex family dynamics of the legend of the Nascar Dale Earnhardt. With rare archival movies, exciting races and touching interviews with his children, his rivals and his closest friends, Earnhardt is the official story of an American icon, both on the track and outside.

Clarkson’s Farm Season 4 (Reality Show Original) – release date 23 May

Number of episodes and calendar release: 8 episodes, the first four available from 23 May, and the following issues released on the following two Fridays

Add to Jeremy and his team to face new challenges, ambitious projects and hilarious moments at the Diddly Squat Farm. After leaving the Diddly Squat band that toast after a tumultuous year, we find it at a distance of a few months just to find that, in the meantime, the life of the farm has changed. Kaleb is engaged on a national tour, Lisa is working on a new line of products and Jeremy has remained alone to manage the farm. In the absence of Kaleb, Jeremy comes to mind an idea to keep the estate standing.

After his attempts to open a “Farm To Fork” restaurant failed, Jeremy thinks they can make his vision and to return to the favors of the Municipality by attracting the crowd away from the farm shop. Everything he has to do is buy a pub.

However, even the way to become the owner of a pub is not easy. Jeremy finds himself facing numerous obstacles, such as abandoned buildings, a lot of bureaucracy and a picnic area with a very particular past. He gets a hand from Charlie, but neither he is not prepared for the challenges that will await them once Jeremy will find his ideal pub.

In Diddly Squat, meanwhile, the old tractor Lamborghini begins to give signs of failure, not to mention the cattle of cattle to manage, which includes a new and huge bull, a very small pig and a group of high-tech goats. Mother Nature conspires to make this one of the most difficult years ever for British farmers. But when the band unites the strength, everything is possible.

Wild dad (film 2023) – expiration date 27 May

Sebastian announces to his father Salvo, first generation Italian immigrant and son of another era, who is ready to make the marriage proposal to his American girlfriend. Salvo, as a good Sicilian, insists on getting to know the girl’s family and then joins a weekend in which the two boyfriends are guests at the home of her parents.

Glass (Film 2019) – Date of expiration 29 May

M. Night Shyamalan combines the stories of “Unbreakable” and “Split”. The plot follows David Dunn, the indestructible man, while hunting Kevin Wendell Crumb and his multiple personalities, including the “beast”. Both are locked up in a psychiatric institute where Elijah Price is already located, a criminal genius suffering from a rare disease that makes its bones fragile like glass.