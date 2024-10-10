Two parallel lives: plot, trailer, when it comes out on Netflix

On October 11, “Two Parallel Lives” arrives on Netflix, a drama inspired by a real-life event that happened in Chile in 1955. Directed by Oscar-nominated director Maite Alberdi, the film shows us profound themes such as identity , freedom and the role of women in a patriarchal society. That’s what this exciting story is about.

Two parallel lives: the plot

The plot of “Two Parallel Lives” revolves around the figure of the Chilean writer María Carolina Geel, played by Francisca Lewin, who shocked the country in the mid-1950s by killing her lover. This courtroom drama becomes the lens through which shy Mercedes (Elisa Zulueta), secretary to the defense attorney, begins a personal journey of discovery. Visiting Geel’s apartment, Mercedes discovers a house that for her becomes a symbol of freedom, pushing her to reflect on her suffocating life, dominated by a family and an oppressive work environment. In this space, Mercedes begins to question her role and identity, finding new strength in Geel’s courage.

A parallel between two invisible women

“Two Parallel Lives” offers a raw and intense portrait of the female condition of the 1950s. Alberdi does not limit himself to recounting a court case, but it also analyzes the psychology of the protagonists. Mercedes, a seemingly marginal and invisible figure, identifies more and more with Geel, so much so that their journey becomes a symbolic dialogue on the meaning of freedom and imprisonment. The film is the spokesperson for a universal message: every woman’s struggle for a space in which to express her voice, even when the world seems to want to relegate them to silence.

Alberdi, in his first fiction feature film, offers a profound reflection on the female condition in a patriarchal society, using Geel’s story to tell of an era in which women were pardoned not for justice, but to prevent their guilt from being exposed publicly. This historical context allows the director to address issues that are still current, such as the need to defend one’s space and individuality.

Two parallel lives: the cast

Alongside Elisa Zulueta and Francisca Lewin, the cast includes Marcial Tagle, Gabriel Urzúa and Pablo Macaya. The film also stands out for the screenplay written by Inés Bortagaray and Paloma Salas, which is based on the book Las Homicidas by Alia Trabucco Zerán. Filmed entirely in Chile, Two parallel lives aims to represent the country in the race for an Oscar nomination as Best International Film of 2025.

Two parallel lives: when it comes out on Netflix

“Two Parallel Lives” is available on Netflix starting Friday 11 October 2024