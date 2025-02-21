Two TV series and a movie to watch on Netflix this weekend

Are you looking for the perfect TV series or movies to watch on Netflix this new weekend but don’t know what to choose? We help you with our usual appointment with the weekend streaming advice. Among the countless new proposals that Netflix gives us every week, choosing a TV series or a movie and above all to agree everyone is not that simple. Here then are some useful advice to help you in the choice of which series or movies to stream in this new weekend from 21 to 23 February 2025.

If you like the Italian dramatic series: history of my family

Let’s start with the new Italian series “History of my family” perfect for us loves the drama and the stories of family ties. This is the story of Fausto and his last day. A story made of joy, passion, love for children, and of a brazen lack of fear of the future. But this is also the story of an absolute love and its breaking point, dramatic and decisive. It is above all the story of an unlikely family, of a ramshackle and beloved clan to which Fausto imposes unexpected responsibilities. A story of joys and falls, of laughter, of people capable of making macroscopic errors and small heroic gestures. In which everyone, none excluded, giving their worst will try to do their best.

In the cast of the series Massimiliano Caiazzo (sea outside) together with Eduardo Scarpetta (the Lidia Poet law), Cristiana Dell’Anna (Gomorra, the series), Antonio Gargiulo (team 7 and 8) and Vanessa Scalera (Imma Tatarani).

If you look for a thriller and you are a fan of Robert De Niro: Zero Day

Zero Day asks the question that is in everyone’s mind: how to find the truth in a world in crisis and apparently torn by forces outside our control? And in an era full of conspiracy theories and subterfuge, how much of these forces is the result of our own actions, or perhaps even our imagination? This series is perfect for those who love spy thriller. And then there is an exceptional protagonist: Robert De Niro.

If you want romanticism: love in Copenhagen

And if you are anchor in the romanticism mood even if Valentine’s Day has now passed, here comes the film Love in Copenhagen on Netflix. Designed and directed by Hansen and Louise Miritz companies. Taken from Tine Høeg’s successful novel. Mia is a successful writer who finds the love of her life when she meets the charming Emil, a single father. But their happiness is soon tested when they discover they cannot conceive naturally and must resort to a cure for fertility. Can love last when artificial hormones and programmed sex push their relationship and their mental health to the limit?

