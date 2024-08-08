Uglies Is Netflix’s New Dystopian Film About Cosmetic Surgery: Plot and Release Date

A new dystopian film, Uglies, is coming to Netflix, which tackles the delicate and controversial topic of cosmetic surgery at a young age. This film, between drama, action and science fiction, imagines a not too distant future where not only are touch-ups the order of the day but they are even imposed starting at age 16. This is the film adaptation of the first book in the saga of young adult science fiction novels by Scott Westerfeld. But let’s go into more detail to understand what we should expect from Uglies and when it will be released on Netflix.

Uglies: the plot

In a futuristic world that requires cosmetic surgery at 16, Tally eagerly awaits her turn to join the rest of society. But when a friend runs away, she embarks on a journey to save her that turns everything she thought she wanted upside down.

Uglies: Who’s in the cast?

The film stars: Joey King (A Family Affair), Brianne Tju (I Know What You Did Last Summer), Laverne Cox (Promising Young Woman), Chase Stokes (Outer Banks).

Uglies: When is it coming out on Netflix?

Uglies arrives on Netflix on September 13, 2024.

Uglies: the trailer