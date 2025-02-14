Ukraine, a Russian drone affects Chernobyl nuclear reactor 4: because we must not worry

During last night, all‘1:50 premises about, in Ukraine a UAV (i.e. a remote control drone of possible Russian origin) hit the reactor 4 ofFormer Chernobyl nuclear power plant – or rather, his protective “sarcophagus”. Even if it has occurred an explosion consequently fire and some damage to the outermost layer of the “sarcophagus”, the Iaea (International Agency for Atomic Energy) reassures with an official press release on the fact that currently radiation levels inside and outside remain normal And stable. It is obviously a delicate situation and therefore the body will continue to carefully monitor the area.

According to the first statements of the Ukrainian President Zelensky, it seems that the attack was performed with a drone Russian armed with one highly explosive head. This would have affected the steel and concrete sarcophagus that protects the reactor 4 of the former nuclear chernobyl nuclear-that is, the reactor involved in the tragic nuclear accident of 1986.

Following the impact, a strong explosion would occur followed by an fire that, unfortunately, could have damaged the sarcophagus. At the same time, it is right to report that no increase in radiation has been recorded at the moment. Investigations are currently underway to evaluate the health status of the innermost coating.

These are the words of Rafael Grossidirector of Iaea:

There is no room for self -satisfaction and Aiea remains in a state of maximum alert. I once again ask for maximum military moderation around Ukraine nuclear sites.

But why is there a protective structure around reactor 4 of Chernobyl? To answer this question and reconstruct what happened in 1986, we made a video ad hoc that you can find here: