Underdogs on Disney+, the series with Ryan Reynolds which tells the ‘unknown heroes’ of nature

“We are so proud to bring the unrecognized heroes of the natural world to the top of the entertainment food chain, we can’t wait for everyone to look at it.” Ryan Reynolds, narrative voice of the project, tells Underdogsthe National Geographic series which focuses on the “disadvantaged” of nature. Here is everything you need to know about the new streaming title on Disney+.

Each episode of the series in five parts, says the synopsis, shows a different aspect of the bizarre coupling strategies, the surprising superpowers, the art of deception, the questionable parental skills and the most disgusting behaviors of these disadvantaged. Underdogs It presents a series of scenes never shot before, including the first entry of a film troupe into a special cave in New Zealand: a huge cave that shines thanks to the rear luminescent of millions of larvae covered with mucus. All over the world, superstar forgotten how these work 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, giving the maximum to keep the ecosystem in balance, also for all sharks, bears and gorillas that take all the merits.

The series debuts on Disney+ on June 16, 2025.