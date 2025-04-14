Use duties suspended from Trump on chips, smartphones and PCs, but the exemption is temporary

THE USA duties They continue to dominate the scene also in the Tech world: i electronic productssuch as smartphones and chips, imported into the United States They will be free from the duties of President Donald Trump as announced last Friday in an official note of the US Customs and Border Protection. Fundamental components for the creation of Tech devices, largely imported from Chinathey will therefore be able to enter the US market without being burdened by these heavy taxes, as long as they are arrived or taken from the warehouses starting from April 5, 2025. This, however, is not a real truce, given that as Tycoon himself confirmed, New duties will soon arrive who will hit the semiconductor sector.

The exemption of US duties on PC, chips and smartphones does not mark the end of the commercial war

The decision represents a tactical break in a much wider commercial conflictbut it should not be considered at all as a truce, nor as its definitive resolution. The declared goal of the White House remains that of report technological production in American territory. The complexity of global supply chains and addiction to Asian partners – in particular China – makes this transition long, delicate and decidedly complex. The current exemption, although not completely canceling the duties, allows big techs, such as Apple, Microsoft and Nvidia, to have some breath and avoid immediate increases for consumers, as well as mitigating tensions with investors.

This suspension, defined by financial analysts such as “The best possible news for technological investors», Although being interpreted as a sort of breath of air for the sector, it could last very little. The Trump government, in fact, has already declared that soon it will evaluate New specific measures for semiconductors and microchipscentral components in all modern electronic devices. As a result, electronics could be at the center of targeted duties again in the short term.

Karoline Leavittspokesman for the White House, in fact reported:

President Trump clarified that America cannot rely on China for the production of critical technologiessuch as semiconductors, chips, smartphones and laptops. For this reason, the president has secured thousands of billions of dollars of US investments from the largest technological companies in the world, including Apple (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) and Nvidia. On the indication of the President, these companies are hurrying to transfer their production to the United States as soon as possible.

What Donald Trump said on the duties and Tech products

In a long post published on Truth (the social platform founded by Trump himself in 2022), Donald Trump commented on the story clarifying that his administration did not do Any behind-Front on the duties applied to the tech world. The President of the United States in office, in fact, wrote:

These products (tech, editor’s note) are subject to current duties of 20% on Fenanyl and are simply moving on to a different tariff “category”. (…) We are examining the semiconductors and the entire chain of electronics supply in the next tariff investigations on national security. What has emerged is that we must produce products in the United States and that we will not be held hostage by other countries, in particular by hostile commercial nations such as China, which will do everything that is in its power to fail to respect the American people.

Given Trump’s hard words on the duties issue, therefore, rather than respite in the world Tech could be more appropriate to speak of “quiet before the storm”.