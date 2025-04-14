Uss Callister 3: when it comes out and what we know so far

Only a few days have passed since the debut of the seventh season of Black Mirror who saw not only one of the most beautiful series of the streaming platform returning to Netflix but also the sequel to one of the episodes of the most loved and exciting charlie Brooker saga of Charlie Brooker: Uss Callister of the fourth season.

In fact, the Sci -Fi -Fi episode of an Emmy has obtained a sequel – the first of the entire Black Mirror saga – and will act as an appendix of the Netflix series as a sort of series in the series made up of three episodes. And the ending of Black Mirror: Into Infinity leaves, in fact, space for a continuous of history. But what will happen and when will USS Callister 3 come out? Let’s find out together.

Uss Callister 2: the explanation of the ending

(Attention spoiler!)

The sequel to Uss Callister, Uss Callister: Into Infinity ends with an unexpected twist. Which? We get there in a moment. Let’s start by saying that the plot of this story was taken from where it had been left in the fourth season with the virtual crew within the game that struggles to survive against 30 million players who hunt.

In the real world Nanette continues to be tormented by the sense of guilt for the death of Robert Daly and finds himself helping Walton to trace the players No_Tag of the video game that Nanette senses to be the virtual copies of themselves to whom Robert had copied the DNA. Walton tells Nanette some background of how Infinity was born and explains that inside the game there is still a hidden virtual copy of Robert Daly who works constantly from the inside to expand the game. And it is precisely from him that Nanette will go. Once the copy of Daly has met, he and Nanette have a clash because he intended to leave a copy of Nanette in the game to keep him company forever instead of bringing her back into real life so, after a fight, Nanette manages to kill Daly and save his crew. Thus inserts a disk on Daly’s computer to save herself and the crew but only after awakening in the hospital where her real self understood that the crew members all ended up in her head and see exactly what she sees. What will happen now?

Uss Callister 3: The plot (possible)

What could tell the third episode of USS Callister is how Nanette will eliminate the crew of the USS Callister from his brain and bring them back to real life returning to live a normal life. To do this, he will certainly be the protagonist of a new adventure and who knows that he does not return once again the character of Robert Daily, even if he seems to have been definitively killed. But you know, with Black Mirror the surprises are always around the corner.

Uss Callister 3: the cast

For the third episode of Uss Callister we expect the main cast to return: first of all Cristin Milioti together with all the members of the crew of the USS Callister. He remains in perhaps the return of Jesse Plemons in the role of Robert Daly that in episode 2 of the saga was killed.

Uss Callister 3: When it comes out on Netflix

Uss Calliter 3 could debut on Netflix from 2026 onwards.

