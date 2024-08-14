USS Georgia, technical characteristics of the US nuclear submarine

There USS Georgia (SSGN-729) of the United States Navy is a nuclear submarine of the Ohio class. Operational since November 1982, it has a length Of about 170 metersa width of 13 meters and a total weight of almost 18,750 tons fully loaded. It can travel at over 20 knots when submerged and can accommodate up to 154 cruise missiles Tomahawk long-range and 155 peopleThe submarine is also equipped with technologies such as sonari torpedo tubes and powered by a SG8 nuclear reactors and is currently traveling in the eastern Mediterranean, close to two of the conflicts currently underway in the Middle East (especially in light of tensions over Iran’s possible attack on Israel) and Ukraine.

Technical characteristics and armament of the USS Georgia

The submarine USS Georgia, code SSGN-729, is the fourth submarine from the Ohio classThe submarine was built by the General Dynamics Corporation in Connecticut, USA, since April of 1979 in November of 1982 with the code SSBN-729. This identified the type of submarine as Sub-Surface Ballistic Nuclearthat is, a nuclear submarine with ballistic missiles on board. The vessel was in fact designed with a length equal to 170 metersone length Of 13 meters and it was equipped with ballistic missiles, that is, missiles that follow a ballistic trajectoryMeaning what pre-arranged And uncontrollable once the missile has been launched.

From the 2005 the submarine suffered some conversion works to Sub-Surface Guided Nuclear (SSGN) at Norfolk, Virginia. The ballistic missile launch systems have been replaced by vertical launch systems For cruise missilesor missiles that can be remotely guided during their flight phase. The submarine can also launch some drones or missiles of decoythat is, defensive missiles used to confuse enemy attack systems.

The engine of the US nuclear submarine

The USS Georgia can reach the 20 knots Of Maximum speed while submerged thanks to the push of 1 7-blade propellerThe propeller is moved by an axle, that is, by a long and robust steel “pole”, in turn moved by two Steam turbines with a combined power of 45 MW (equal to 60,000 horsepower). The steam in turn is generated by two S8G nuclear reactors designed by the General ElectricIt is estimated that the reactor can generate an amount of steam equal to 220 megawatts of thermal powerSuch nuclear reactors are of the type PWR (Pressurised Water Reactor), or pressurised water reactors in which the hazelnutwhere the reaction takes place nuclear fission, heat the water which, thanks to the high pressures, never manages to vaporize. This water is then pumped and used for transform other watercoming from a separate circuit, in steam that drives the turbines.