Victimism as a government strategy (despite the excellent accounts)

Culture

Victimism as a government strategy (despite the excellent accounts)

Victimism as a government strategy (despite the excellent accounts)

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Victimism as a government strategy (despite the excellent accounts)
The technological novelties of the Laver Cup: the tournament created by Federer who gave iconic moments
From “Lo Hobbit” to “The throne of swords”, what is dissemination, the art of creating fictitious languages