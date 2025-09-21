Victimism as a government strategy (despite the excellent accounts)





On 22 October there will be three years from the settlement of Giorgia Meloni’s government. In the beginning it was the anti -Rave Party decree – at the time it seemed that the main threat to the country were young siroccati and dandy around the sheds abandoned in the countryside – today is the scream of the same Meloni who sentences “are the most hated in Italy”. What was there in the middle? At home essentially so much victimism, abroad pure and admirable chameleonism. Giorgia Meloni and the whole government – despite having the levers of the country’s power, made spoil system wherever you could, appointed all the magic circle at the head of each possible institution, occupied all the Rai editorial offices and, in part, Mediaset, promoted to the third degree of relative all those who could be promoted – feel coached, threatened by opposition and strong powers.

From ‘I am Giorgia’ to ‘I am the most hated’: Meloni and the art of distracting the country “

But what’s behind Giorgia Meloni’s victimism? The most critical say that the prime minister (male, is clear) has difficulty shaking the “opposition” attitude. That is, despite being to the government, there were many years that have seen it in the opposition – what, among other things not true, given that Giorgia Meloni has attended the buildings of power since the fourth Berlusconi government and has been parliamentary since 2006 – that it is not easy now to stop the role of the screaming pasionia. From the viral mantra “I am Giorgia, I am a woman” etc., until the last exit, “I am the most hated”, there is a clear strategy: to divert attention from the continent reality that the country is experiencing. And this communicative strategy – not very imaginative, but still effective – was manifested precisely in this last week following the attack by Charlie Kirk. Not only Meloni, with all his brothers in Italy, but also Salvini, up to the moderate Tajani, have chosen to narrate how from the “left” messages of hatred arrive and that these could bring the country to the drift of the lead years. And all, just because Kirk’s killer had engraved mottos like “Bella Ciao” on his bullets – borrowing him, among other things, not because he was aware of the fact that it was a partisan song, but because the song has now become pop among young people from all over the world as present on video games and TV series (from the “card house” to “Call of duty”) – “if you read this”. Beccato this “. Here, on the basis of a young unbalanced young killer, the communication campaign for the government of the supposed political violence against their damages started. How do you explain all this? Why do the government and Giorgia Meloni need to raise this curtain of communicative smoke?

The government screams, wages collapse: what the media clamor hides

There is a clear separation between the real world and that of the bubble of the mass media circus of politics, species of government. Almost these two worlds were two watertight compartments, characterized by different instances, needs, truths. One could be led to believe that the Meloni government needs to hide some incontrovertible macroeconomic data and, contrary to what one might think, not all of the detriment of its political action. The curtain of smoke of the media clamor created with art could serve to hide the real world that sees the International Monetary Fund (IMF) invite the Italian government to recover 57 billion in the next two years (read, “do the cuts on public spending”) and to cancel the flat tax for the benefit of the autonomous. And the real world always places us in front of the fact that the wages of the Italians were stopped twenty years ago, that is, there is a loss of real purchasing power of 10.5% wages – in the period 2019-2024 – due to inflation (Istat data). The drop in purchasing power led to an increased risk of poverty, affecting almost a quarter of the population. In short, if the government bewitched as much as Giorgia Meloni is hated by the opposition and of how violent certain left is, the real world tells us that we have a high inflation, with a significant increase in prices that erodes the real value of wages – with a greater decline of real wages for the less educated, while those with higher study qualifications are growing – with consequent increase in poverty – and that the number of people at risk of poverty or social 2024 touches 23.1% of the population.

Accounts in order, mouths sewn: the paradox of the Meloni government

At the same time, there is another reality that Meloni probably wants to hide and this time it is, paradoxically, a positive element: the center -right government is continuing the renovation of public finances that began with the governments prior to Count I and II and carried out by that dragon. A truth that probably, in times of populism pushed, must be hidden. In this case, the assist comes from one of the most “hated” European countries by our Prime Minister (clearly male): France. In fact, in the latest issue of the French periodical the Express is invited to the new French prime minister Sebastien Lecornu to take an example by the Meloni government: public deficit halved, within a year, led to 3% of the GDP; public debt decreased by at least 20 points – although it remains at the horror value of 135% of GDP; The only country of the G7 to have reached a primary budget surplus by 2024 (revenue higher than expenses, net of interest). And if that’s not enough, the English periodical “The Banker” appointed Giancarlo Giorgetti “Minister of Finance of the year”. All facts that would be medals for value for any government, especially after the nefarious season of the Conte governments, between rain bonuses of 110% and citizenship income as much as possible in favor of groups of criminals and scammers of the state coffers. And instead, in the world unlike populism 3.0, these are “uncomfortable” truths to be hidden. Because the rigor of public accounts corresponds to a decrease in public spending. Which is not appreciated by most voters.

Meloni in power but in the trench: permanent populism as a survival technique

And then, this media strategy of hatred, victimism, with Meloni in a defensive position, despite being governing from good three years and is preparing to beat every duration of duration – at the time when I write, it is in fourth place with 1063 days in office and has the Craxi I with 1093 days – what is it for? To defend themselves both from external enemies, but above all interior. Outside there is clearly the center -left, with all its leadership diatribes between Elly Schlein, Giuseppe Conte and, a few days ago, the nascent star Ilaria Salis (another leader made in a test, to attract the votes of the so -called “moderate”). An center-left that is preparing to make up for the next regional elections but which, at the level of national-popular narrative, is in debt of oxygen and goes up to the center-right. As if the latter programs Temptation Island and the center -left responds with the Island of the Famous or, even worse, “Beijing Express”. Inside the deployment of the center -right there are two enemies: Matteo Salvini and the former general Roberto Vannacci. Both hyper-putinians and, therefore, with foreign policy positions very distant from the official line of the government, but above all of Europe and ready to ride the populist wave in terms of immigration, foreign policy and economy. That, on two of these three areas – the economic one and that of foreign policy – have an identity of views almost equal to that of Giuseppe Conte. And this is a further paradox of this political situation, marked by an extraordinary phenomenon of propaganda on a global scale.